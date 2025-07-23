Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simba Bhora's impressive ten-match unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Tel One at Ascot Stadium. The Wifi Boys secured the victory with two second-half goals from Milton Chimedza and Washington Navaya.The win was crucial for Tel One, narrowing the gap with Simba Bhora to just six points. Tel One now sits fifth on the league table with 37 points, level on points with third and fourth-placed FC Platinum and Scottland, respectively.Despite the loss, Simba Bhora maintained their position at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, second-placed MWOS drew 1-1 against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga, leaving them two points behind Simba Bhora with 41 points and 13 games remaining in the season.At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Kwekwe United. The victory was a significant boost for the Pure Platinum side, who moved up two spots to third place with 37 points. FC Platinum remains the only unbeaten team this season and holds a game in hand against Manica Diamonds.PSL Wednesday ResultsFull-time:Ngezi Platinum 1-0 CAPS UnitedTelOne 2-0 Simba BhoraZPC Kariba 1-1 MWOSFC Platinum 2-1 Kwekwe UnitedYadah 1-1 GreenfuelHerentals 1-0 Chicken InnThursday FixtureDynamos vs Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)Bikita Minerals 7 (Gibbo Stadium)Highlanders vs. Triangle (Barbourfields)