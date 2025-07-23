Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Simba Bhora's impressive ten-match unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Tel One at Ascot Stadium. The Wifi Boys secured the victory with two second-half goals from Milton Chimedza and Washington Navaya.

The win was crucial for Tel One, narrowing the gap with Simba Bhora to just six points. Tel One now sits fifth on the league table with 37 points, level on points with third and fourth-placed FC Platinum and Scottland, respectively.

Despite the loss, Simba Bhora maintained their position at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, second-placed MWOS drew 1-1 against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga, leaving them two points behind Simba Bhora with 41 points and 13 games remaining in the season.

At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Kwekwe United. The victory was a significant boost for the Pure Platinum side, who moved up two spots to third place with 37 points. FC Platinum remains the only unbeaten team this season and holds a game in hand against Manica Diamonds.


PSL Wednesday Results

Full-time: 

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 CAPS United
TelOne 2-0 Simba Bhora
ZPC Kariba 1-1 MWOS
FC Platinum 2-1 Kwekwe United
Yadah 1-1 Greenfuel
Herentals 1-0 Chicken Inn

Thursday Fixture

Dynamos vs Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)
Bikita Minerals 7 (Gibbo Stadium)
Highlanders vs. Triangle (Barbourfields)

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies youth mobilisation drive in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZBC loses eviction cases

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

20 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

21 hrs ago | 441 Views

Fastjet links Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

21 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

22 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 938 Views

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

23 hrs ago | 843 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

24 hrs ago | 587 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

23 Jul 2025 at 14:09hrs | 424 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 117 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1052 Views

Bulawayo faces surge in street children

23 Jul 2025 at 14:07hrs | 233 Views

Sipho Mazibuko arrested for demo against rape injustices

23 Jul 2025 at 14:06hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe's emergency response under scrutiny after deadly Manyame crash

23 Jul 2025 at 14:06hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles quelea bird chemical, aircraft tech

23 Jul 2025 at 14:05hrs | 100 Views

Dynamos fined only US$5,000 for abandoning match

23 Jul 2025 at 14:04hrs | 203 Views

'Mutsvangwa of abusing Tagwirei for selfish political agenda

23 Jul 2025 at 12:32hrs | 679 Views

Mozambican man convicted of stealing five cattle in Zimbabwe

23 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 281 Views

Top Zimbabwean banker loses mansion in divorce battle

23 Jul 2025 at 09:26hrs | 1732 Views

Charamba attacks into Zanu-PF affiliates

23 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1014 Views

Khupe demands transparency in Mpilo Nursing school admissions

23 Jul 2025 at 09:20hrs | 753 Views

Heroes' welcome for Africa's second-best Rugby team

23 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 373 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa late-night send-off explained

23 Jul 2025 at 09:15hrs | 1464 Views

Zimbabwe govt to establish drug control agency

23 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 134 Views

Zesa to install cameras on transformers

23 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 207 Views

Referees undermining Dynamos' survival bid?

23 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 348 Views

Woman hires people to assault ex-husband, the taxi driver killed

23 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 600 Views