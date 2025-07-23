Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has suspended Premier Soccer League referee Quedsani Dirwai for six matches following a substandard performance during the intense FC Platinum versus Dynamos clash on June 22 at Mandava Stadium.In an official statement, ZIFA confirmed that Dirwai's suspension will cover match days 18 to 23. This disciplinary action is part of the association's ongoing drive to uphold professionalism and integrity within Zimbabwe's top-flight football."A review of the match, including the Match Commissioner's report, concluded that Mr Dirwai's performance fell short of the expected professional standards required at the Premier League level," ZIFA stated.The match had drawn widespread criticism, with fans and analysts questioning several key decisions that were believed to have influenced the final outcome.ZIFA's move to suspend Dirwai highlights its commitment to holding match officials accountable and enhancing refereeing standards in the domestic league."ZIFA reiterates its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game and ensuring that all match officials operate within the framework of professionalism, accountability, and consistency," the governing body added.The suspension follows Paragraph 21 of the ZIFA Referees Code of Conduct, which grants the association authority to impose corrective measures in cases of poor officiating."This decision reflects our continued effort to ensure fairness and quality in the domestic game amongst all referees," ZIFA concluded.