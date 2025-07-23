Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has extended an olive branch to former party members but with a stern condition: prove your sincerity by campaigning in Epworth.Speaking at the party's headquarters, Mwonzora said those who left the MDC are welcome back provided they commit themselves to party processes and demonstrate goodwill by taking part in grassroots mobilisation."We have extended an invitation to all those who left the party to come back and participate in all activities of the party. They ought to know the procedures of the party, and never will we allow a hostile takeover of our party," Mwonzora saidIn a clear warning to factions eyeing to take over the party headquarters, Mwonzora drew a line between reconciliation and opportunism."For those former MDC members who want to come back to the party, they must show goodwill by going to Epworth and campaign for our candidate. That's where we can see if people are genuine. Otherwise, they're just here to disturb life at the MDC—and they have dismally failed," he saidMwonzora revealed that his efforts to engage key figures such as Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi had been met with mixed results.He said Komichi appeared reluctant when asked to visibly support party activities while Mudzuri declined a proposed one-on-one meeting."I called the group called Restoration and said, ‘Come, let's discuss. As Isaiah in the Holy Book says, come let us reason together. You are our former brothers and sisters.' If the MDC could speak to Zanu PF during the GNU days after Zanu PF had murdered over 300 of our finest youngsters, why can't we speak to each other?" asked MwonzoraAccording to Mwonzora, Restoration members hesitated to meet, with some questioning whether the invitation was a political trap."Maybe the meeting will take place, maybe it won't. One of their leaders suggested doing it over the weekend, but we'll be busy in Epworth. We can't waste that time," he said.Mwonzora left the door ajar: "The ball is in their court."The MDC has faced persistent fragmentation in recent years with repeated calls for unity often undermined by deep-seated rivalries and accusations of betrayal.