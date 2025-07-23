Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

by Staff reporter
Informal traders aligned with Zanu PF’s affiliate group Vendors for ED have begun receiving financial support through the Presidential Revolving Fund, disbursed via the Empowerment Bank.

The initiative follows the recent launch of the US$200,000 revolving fund by Presidential Adviser Paul Tungwarara during an event held at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

Chairperson of the group, Samora Chisvo, confirmed the development in an interview, noting that the fund is strictly reserved for members of the ruling Zanu PF party.

“We are monitoring the movement and distribution of the money from one vendor to another, ensuring nationwide coverage. Disbursements are being processed through the Empowerment Bank,” Chisvo said.

He added that the group has enlisted Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts to digitize its membership database in a bid to streamline the fund’s distribution and promote transparency.

The amount disbursed to each vendor varies based on the scale and nature of their business operations.

Speaking separately, Bulawayo chapter chairperson Sindisiwe Moyo expressed gratitude for the initiative:
“As vendors, we are grateful for what President Mnangagwa has done for us.”

Vice-chairperson Nyarai Simendi echoed the sentiment, saying: “As vendors, we had been left behind. We are truly thankful.”

Meanwhile, in a related empowerment initiative, the government says the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme is making a significant impact in rural areas through job creation, improved nutrition, and income generation.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Davis Marapira, highlighted the programme's successes during a recent tour of village fish ponds in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

“This is not just about fishing; it is about economic empowerment, improved nutrition, and employment creation for our people, especially in remote areas,” said Marapira.

The programme, launched in 2021, aims to establish 1,200 village fish ponds across the country. Each pond, mainly stocked with tilapia fingerlings, is community-managed.

The scheme is part of a broader national strategy to improve household food security, enhance dietary protein intake, and create alternative income streams for rural families.

Source - Newsday
