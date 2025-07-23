Latest News Editor's Choice


'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FC Wangu Mazodze head coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube has confirmed his sacking from the team, lashing out at his former employers and describing the club as a "circus" lacking the seriousness to secure Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion.

Ncube's abrupt dismissal was publicly announced via a Facebook post by club owner and benefactor Richard Mazodze - shockingly made halfway through the team's 0-2 loss to Masvingo United on Sunday.

In the aftermath, Ncube expressed no regrets about his departure and accused the club of sabotage and poor leadership.

"FC Wangu Mazodze is not serious about football, or else they would have secured promotion to the PSL two years ago. I was dismissed during Sunday's game, and I have no ill feelings towards the club," said Ncube in an interview with The Masvingo Mirror.

He revealed that player welfare had significantly deteriorated under his tenure, with meals, salaries, and bonuses reduced - only to be restored immediately after his exit.

"Sabotage worked on me. Player meals, salaries, and allowances were slashed when I took over, and they have been restored because I am no longer with the club. The club also failed to sign players I requested," he said.

In response to the fallout, several senior executive members have resigned in protest, including Pedzisai Gasva, Councillor Esther Zishiri, Lee Mahachi, and Jefferson Chitando. Secretary-General Struggle Desire Nyahunda has reportedly been reassigned.

Club chairperson Knowledge Mabvure confirmed Ncube's departure, stating the decision was mutual after discussions post-match. Emian Maganga has since been appointed interim coach.

Ncube, who took over in May, managed only 3 wins from 8 matches, losing the remaining 5. Despite his brief and turbulent spell, he said he remains unbothered by the dismissal.

Meanwhile, in a memo released this week, the club announced the reinstatement of full player benefits - including three meals per day and match-by-match winning bonuses.

"This memo serves to advise that we have restored the normal meals as requested; for avoidance of doubt, the meals are breakfast, lunch, and supper, with effect from today," reads part of the club's statement.

"Furthermore, take note that we have restored the winning bonus to US$40 and US$50 for home and away games, respectively. The changes are with immediate effect."

The drama at FC Wangu Mazodze has raised questions about the club's leadership and its seriousness in mounting a credible campaign for PSL promotion.

