Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Zimbabwe are buckling under the weight of steep compliance costs - some as high as US$10,000 annually - raising alarm over a regulatory environment that is driving businesses deeper into informality.

Findings from the National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) have revealed that the high cost of regulatory compliance is one of the main barriers preventing SMEs from formalising. The burden is so heavy that in some sectors, businesses are required to part with over US$8,000 before they can even start operating, worsening the already rampant informalisation of the economy.

The informal sector is now estimated to contribute between 65% and 70% of economic activity, a trend experts say is unsustainable and directly linked to the country's inefficient regulatory framework.

Sekai Kuvarika, CEO of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), said the current system disproportionately penalises small businesses that lack the capital to meet uniform compliance obligations.

"Most of these SMEs are not even capitalised to that extent. They don't have that kind of turnover," she said. "So what exactly are we saying? We are saying they shouldn't be there, because some of the violations would actually cause the SME to be closed."

She highlighted that regulatory fees do not take into account the size or capacity of businesses, which results in a one-size-fits-all model that is particularly harsh on start-ups and smaller operators.

"If you say ‘an SME', the cost is what the entity charges, not what a certain size of business should be charged," said Kuvarika. "There isn't a segmentation of the costs."

These costs, combined with policy inconsistencies, outdated legislation, and bureaucratic inefficiencies, are discouraging new entrants, innovation, and competition in the economy. Of the country's more than 2,000 laws, a staggering 72% are over 30 years old.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Rajeshkumar Modi acknowledged the serious impact of Zimbabwe's regulatory framework on business growth.

"Despite Zimbabwe's comparative advantages - natural resources, a skilled workforce, and a strategic location - the country's competitiveness remains hampered by excessive regulatory burdens, high labour and energy costs, limited access to affordable finance, and poor infrastructure," he said.

In response, the government is prioritising regulatory reform through the implementation of a Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) initiative. The programme, jointly launched by the NCC, CZI, and the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), is designed to evaluate the costs, benefits, and unintended effects of current regulations.

"The Regulatory Impact Assessment is a tool for improving the quality of regulation and advancing inclusive and sustainable development," said Modi. "It will help streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies in how we regulate our economy."

The RIA process was launched through a tripartite dialogue involving government, the private sector, and civil society. A recent stakeholder meeting brought together local policymakers and experts from South Africa to share best practices and reinforce Zimbabwe's commitment to a reformed business environment.

Already, compliance accounts for up to 18% of overhead costs in some SMEs - well above global benchmarks. Without urgent reform, experts warn, the country risks stifling its most dynamic economic actors.

As Zimbabwe charts its path towards becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, industry players stress that the success of this vision hinges heavily on enabling SMEs to thrive through fair, transparent, and inclusive regulation.

"Right now, we're locking out the very people who could drive innovation, job creation, and growth," said Kuvarika. "It's not just about reducing costs. It's about unleashing the potential of Zimbabwean entrepreneurs."

Source - Business Times
More on: #SMEs, #Fees, #Annual

Comments


Must Read

Hulk Hogan dies

7 mins ago | 8 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies youth mobilisation drive in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZBC loses eviction cases

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

23 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

23 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

Fastjet links Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

23 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

23 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1189 Views

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

23 Jul 2025 at 16:06hrs | 1164 Views

Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa

23 Jul 2025 at 15:40hrs | 991 Views

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

23 Jul 2025 at 14:56hrs | 861 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

23 Jul 2025 at 14:38hrs | 602 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

23 Jul 2025 at 14:09hrs | 440 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 119 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1078 Views