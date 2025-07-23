Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has officially confirmed the final list of candidates for the much-anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League (ZWSL) elections scheduled for this Friday in Harare.The elections, which will be conducted in strict accordance with the ZIFA Statutes and the ZIFA Electoral Code (2024), are expected to usher in a new era of leadership in both leagues. The PSL elections will see the appointment of a five-member board comprising a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and three executive committee members. The ZWSL, on the other hand, will elect a new chairperson, vice-chairperson, and five board members.In the PSL race, four prominent figures are vying for the chairmanship. Former Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, now affiliated with Simba Bhora, is contesting the top post alongside Masimba Chihowa of Manica Diamonds, Dumisani Sisale of FC Platinum, and Leonard Musariri of Ngezi Platinum. Each candidate brings a wealth of experience and a distinct vision for the future of Zimbabwean football.Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has been confirmed as the new PSL vice-chairperson after being declared the sole candidate for the position. His unopposed bid guarantees him a seat on the incoming board, where he is expected to play a key role in league governance.While the names of candidates in the ZWSL elections are yet to be publicly disclosed, the polls are expected to be equally significant in shaping the strategic direction of women's football in the country.ZIFA has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent and credible electoral process. The newly elected leadership will be tasked with critical responsibilities, including enhancing the professionalism of the domestic leagues, securing sponsorships, and aligning local competitions with continental and global standards.As the football community awaits the outcome of Friday's vote, all eyes are on Harare, where the decisions made could chart a new course for the future of Zimbabwean football.Here is the full list of candidates:ZWSL Election CandidatesMercy Makuwatsine (Board Member), James Mufudza (Board Member), Talent Chitsaka (Board Member), Rugwevera Sibusisiwe (Board Member), Lewis Muzhara ( (Vice chairman), Chido Chizondo (Chairperson), Ntokozo Moyo (Chairperson)PSL Election CandidatesMoses Maunganidze (Emergency Committee), Oscar Nduruwe (Emergency Committee), Kenth Mhlophe (Vice Chairman), Masimba Chihowa (Chairman), Isiah Mupfurutsa ( hairman), Leoard Musariri (Chairman), Dumisani Sisale (Chairman)