Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has officially confirmed the final list of candidates for the much-anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League (ZWSL) elections scheduled for this Friday in Harare.

The elections, which will be conducted in strict accordance with the ZIFA Statutes and the ZIFA Electoral Code (2024), are expected to usher in a new era of leadership in both leagues. The PSL elections will see the appointment of a five-member board comprising a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and three executive committee members. The ZWSL, on the other hand, will elect a new chairperson, vice-chairperson, and five board members.

In the PSL race, four prominent figures are vying for the chairmanship. Former Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, now affiliated with Simba Bhora, is contesting the top post alongside Masimba Chihowa of Manica Diamonds, Dumisani Sisale of FC Platinum, and Leonard Musariri of Ngezi Platinum. Each candidate brings a wealth of experience and a distinct vision for the future of Zimbabwean football.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has been confirmed as the new PSL vice-chairperson after being declared the sole candidate for the position. His unopposed bid guarantees him a seat on the incoming board, where he is expected to play a key role in league governance.

While the names of candidates in the ZWSL elections are yet to be publicly disclosed, the polls are expected to be equally significant in shaping the strategic direction of women's football in the country.

ZIFA has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent and credible electoral process. The newly elected leadership will be tasked with critical responsibilities, including enhancing the professionalism of the domestic leagues, securing sponsorships, and aligning local competitions with continental and global standards.

As the football community awaits the outcome of Friday's vote, all eyes are on Harare, where the decisions made could chart a new course for the future of Zimbabwean football.

Here is the full list of candidates:

ZWSL Election Candidates

Mercy Makuwatsine (Board Member), James Mufudza (Board Member), Talent Chitsaka (Board Member), Rugwevera Sibusisiwe (Board Member), Lewis Muzhara ( (Vice chairman), Chido Chizondo (Chairperson), Ntokozo Moyo (Chairperson)

PSL Election Candidates

Moses Maunganidze (Emergency Committee), Oscar Nduruwe (Emergency Committee), Kenth Mhlophe (Vice Chairman), Masimba Chihowa (Chairman), Isiah Mupfurutsa ( hairman), Leoard Musariri (Chairman), Dumisani Sisale (Chairman)

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Final, #PSL, #ZWSL

Comments


Must Read

Hulk Hogan dies

23 mins ago | 43 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

33 mins ago | 15 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

60 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

8 hrs ago | 92 Views

Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies youth mobilisation drive in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZBC loses eviction cases

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

24 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

24 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

23 Jul 2025 at 17:21hrs | 462 Views

Fastjet links Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

23 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 686 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

23 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1189 Views

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

23 Jul 2025 at 16:06hrs | 1164 Views

Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa

23 Jul 2025 at 15:40hrs | 998 Views

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

23 Jul 2025 at 14:56hrs | 861 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

23 Jul 2025 at 14:38hrs | 603 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

23 Jul 2025 at 14:09hrs | 441 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 119 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1079 Views