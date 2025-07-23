SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Liberation Movements from Southern Africa will gather in Johannesburg from Thursday for a high-level three-day summit aimed at forging a unified response to the region's shifting political and socio-economic landscape. The summit comes at a time of generational change and new geopolitical pressures, providing a timely platform for reflection, coordination, and recommitment to the liberation values that birthed many of the region's modern states.The meeting - themed "Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa" - will feature leaders from six of the continent's historic ruling movements. These include South Africa's African National Congress (ANC), which is hosting and chairing the event, Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF, Namibia's SWAPO, Angola's MPLA, Mozambique's Frelimo, and Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).Unlike previous gatherings that were attended primarily by party Secretary-Generals, this summit is distinguished by the direct participation of the movements' top leaders. South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Angola's President João Lourenço, Namibia's newly elected President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo are all expected to attend. Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan will be represented by a delegate and a pre-recorded message.Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu said the summit underlines the enduring significance of liberation values, especially in an era where African unity faces internal and external tests. "Liberation is a continuous process; it is never finalised," Dr Mpofu said in Harare ahead of the meeting. "It is essential to provide guidance so that we continue to identify areas that need liberating within our people and share methods to achieve our common goals."He added that a major objective of the summit is to instil a culture of patriotism, sacrifice, and service in young Africans who did not experience the liberation era. "The younger generation must understand that Africa's future is not built through trinkets, but through patriotism and sacrifice for the greater good."ANC First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane told South African broadcaster SABC that the summit has been postponed twice to ensure that all presidents could attend. "The last time such a summit happened was in 2002, and even then, it did not involve the presidents," she said. "This one is exceptional. All presidents are attending or sending senior representatives. It shows the level of commitment."Mokonyane said working committees from the various parties have already been engaging in bilateral meetings, preparing detailed reports and strategies to be presented during the weekend deliberations. At the end of the summit, the ANC will hand over the rotating chairmanship to another movement, and a joint action plan will be adopted, with specific assignments distributed across the organisations.Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, Chief Executive of the Museum of African Liberation, welcomed the summit as more than symbolic. "This is not just a ceremonial event. It is a strategic platform for intergenerational dialogue and policy alignment rooted in the continent's liberation legacy," he said.He emphasised the need for Africa's youth to feel connected to a proud tradition of resistance, resilience, and transformation. "These summits allow liberation movements, veterans, scholars, and youth to cross-pollinate ideas and aspirations. If we don't ground today's development in yesterday's struggles, we risk losing ideological clarity."Ambassador Muzawazi added that Africa's liberation history is not only about the past, but remains a vital compass for navigating present and future challenges, especially in a world where neo-colonialism now takes subtler forms such as unfair trade structures and digital misinformation. "Liberation memory is our shield and our guide. It reminds us that Africa's place in the world was earned through sacrifice and unity."He also praised Zimbabwe's government for its leadership in memorialising liberation struggles through the establishment of the Museum of African Liberation. "From the outset, President Mnangagwa and his government saw this not just as a national initiative, but a Pan-African legacy project. Zimbabwe has provided land, institutional support, and diplomatic backing to make the museum a continental beacon."The Museum of African Liberation, based in Zimbabwe's Liberation City, houses historical records, artefacts, and oral histories from liberation movements across the continent. Through collaboration with the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK), the museum has worked with governments and veterans from Angola to Algeria, and beyond, to curate shared African narratives.Muzawazi said the institution is expanding its digital platforms to reach more Africans, especially youth. "If we don't tell our story, someone else will - and history has shown us they rarely tell it truthfully."The summit concludes on Saturday, with outcomes expected to include a renewed declaration of principles, a framework for deeper socio-economic integration, and a coordinated plan to safeguard Africa's liberation heritage and political future.