Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans are breathing a sigh of relief as the nation celebrates a significant improvement in electricity supply, following a surge in domestic power generation. The development marks a critical turning point in the country's long-struggling energy sector, with authorities reporting record-high output levels and a substantial drop in electricity imports.

Data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) indicates that national power generation peaked at 1 617 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday - the highest recorded in recent years. This increase reflects the results of sustained investment, infrastructure upgrades, and operational reforms in the sector.

According to ZimStat's Index of Electricity Generation (IEG) for the first quarter of 2025, the country's electricity generation index rose to 97.0, up 8.7 percent from 90.2 during the same period last year. The index also recorded a quarter-on-quarter rise of 6.1 percent, up from 91.4 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Hwange Thermal Power Station continues to lead national output, contributing 1 674.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh), or 69.2 percent, of total generation in the first quarter. Kariba Power Station produced 24.3 percent of the total, while Independent Power Producers (IPPs) made up the remaining 6.5 percent.

The trend has extended into the second quarter, with ZPC's daily output on Tuesday showing 1 135MW from Hwange, 424MW from Kariba, and 58MW from IPPs - totaling 1 617MW.

In a further sign of progress, Zimbabwe's reliance on imported electricity has dropped sharply. ZimStat reported a 37.4 percent decrease in electricity imports in the first quarter of 2025, down to 305.5GWh from 487.8GWh in the previous quarter. Compared to the same period last year, imports fell by nearly 40 percent.

South African utility Eskom accounted for 34 percent of the imports, while Mozambique's HCB and EDM supplied 37.5 and 10.2 percent, respectively.

Communities and industry leaders have welcomed the changes. Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Mr Winos Dube noted a tangible improvement in power availability and reduced load shedding across neighborhoods.

"There has been a definite improvement in power supply," Dube said. "Where I live, we only had a short outage on Sunday, but power was back before 9 PM. Yesterday and today, electricity has been stable. This is a major shift from what we had been experiencing for a long time."

Chairman of the Intensive Energy Users Group (IEUG), Mr Eddie Cross, also praised the increased generation but emphasized the need for continued investment.

"The rise in power supply during the first quarter is significant, and we expect further improvement throughout the year," Cross said. "Kariba Dam levels are at 22 percent, which offers potential for more generation. Private sector investments are beginning to boost national supply, though we still face challenges with base load capacity."

While Zimbabwe's energy crisis is far from over, the current trend offers hope that with the right policies and sustained investments, the country can finally achieve energy stability and support both residential needs and industrial growth.

Source - the herald
More on: #SADC, #Zanu-PF, #ANC

Comments


Must Read

Hulk Hogan dies

7 mins ago | 8 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies youth mobilisation drive in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZBC loses eviction cases

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

23 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

23 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

Fastjet links Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

23 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

23 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1189 Views

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

23 Jul 2025 at 16:06hrs | 1164 Views

Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa

23 Jul 2025 at 15:40hrs | 991 Views

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

23 Jul 2025 at 14:56hrs | 861 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

23 Jul 2025 at 14:38hrs | 602 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

23 Jul 2025 at 14:09hrs | 440 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 119 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1078 Views