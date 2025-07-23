Latest News Editor's Choice


Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

South African fast-food giant Hungry Lion has officially entered the Zimbabwean market, launching its first branch at the newly opened Greenfields Retail Centre in Harare. The move marks the brand's initial footprint in the country as part of its broader African expansion strategy.

With a strong presence across the continent, Hungry Lion currently operates 400 outlets in seven African countries. The company is in the midst of an ambitious growth phase, with plans to open 150 new outlets across its existing markets in 2025 and a further 200 in 2026.

Zimbabwe is the latest addition to Hungry Lion's regional portfolio, joining the ranks of countries like Zambia, where the brand has established itself as the largest fast-food operator. The expansion into Zimbabwe signals confidence in the country's consumer market and long-term growth prospects.

The new outlet in Harare's Greenfields Retail Centre has already begun attracting local customers eager to try the brand's famed fried chicken and combo meals. The opening also comes with the promise of job creation and increased competition in Zimbabwe's fast-food sector.

"We're excited to bring the Hungry Lion experience to Zimbabwe," a company representative said. "Our focus has always been on providing great value, quality food, and a memorable customer experience. We look forward to growing with the Zimbabwean community."

The brand's entry is expected to stir up competition among established local and international fast-food players already operating in the country, including Chicken Inn, KFC, and Barcelos.

As Zimbabwe's urban retail infrastructure continues to develop, more international brands are exploring opportunities in the country, leveraging new shopping centres and changing consumer habits. Hungry Lion's arrival is seen as a key vote of confidence in the country's potential as an emerging consumer market.

