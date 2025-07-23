Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Outspoken economist and long-time government critic Professor Gift Mugano has surprised many after expressing praise for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and its team following a meeting with the central bank's leadership.

Posting on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mugano wrote:
"Today I had the privilege to meet the Governor of @ReserveBankZIM & his team. We had productive & constructive discussions on what should be done to make our national currency work! I was impressed with the work the RBZ team is doing to defend the currency 👏👏👏."



This unexpected turn has sparked debate across economic and political circles, especially given Mugano's strong opposition to the government's currency reforms in recent years, including the controversial introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Mugano, who was dismissed from the ZimTrade board in 2023 by Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava amid tensions over his public criticisms, has frequently accused the government of rehashing failed monetary experiments. In 2024, he dismissed the structured currency initiative - later branded as ZiG - as "nothing new," arguing it would suffer the same fate as past instruments like bond notes, gold coins, and digital gold tokens.

In one of his most scathing critiques, Mugano posed a rhetorical challenge:

"Does the structured currency help us to address currency crisis? The answer is no, and that is the V11," he said, referencing hard evidence of failure.
"Why didn't these gold coins, gold tokens succeed in guaranteeing stability? Then why is a bond note backed by Afreximbank failing to guarantee 1:1?"

He further accused authorities of relying on elaborate jargon without addressing the real economic fundamentals such as low production, lack of domestic savings, and investor confidence.

"The strength of the currency in any country is a reflection of the country's production capacity," Mugano previously said. "In 1996, the savings-to-GDP ratio was 25 percent. Right now, it's at negative 11 percent."

He also claimed that restoring trust in the financial system would require broader political reforms, suggesting a change in leadership could help rebuild faith in institutions and the banking sector.

Given this background, Mugano's latest public praise for the RBZ Governor and his team has raised questions about whether his position has softened or if behind-the-scenes dialogue has brought him to view the central bank's efforts in a new light.

While some applaud the economist's willingness to engage, others remain skeptical. "Has Mugano changed his tune or is this just diplomacy?" one X user commented. Another added, "We need consistent voices. If things are improving, let's see the numbers, not just meetings."

The RBZ has been on a campaign to defend the ZiG currency and restore market confidence after years of hyperinflation, currency switches, and economic volatility. Despite initial skepticism, the central bank insists that the gold-backed ZiG will bring stability and long-term value retention.

Whether Professor Mugano's new outlook signals a broader shift in expert opinion—or merely reflects a constructive moment in policy dialogue—remains to be seen. But his comments have undoubtedly sparked renewed public scrutiny of both the RBZ's performance and the credibility of the ZiG project.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mugano, #RBZ, #Meeting

Comments


Must Read

Hulk Hogan dies

7 mins ago | 8 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies youth mobilisation drive in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZBC loses eviction cases

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

23 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

23 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

Fastjet links Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

23 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

23 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1189 Views

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

23 Jul 2025 at 16:06hrs | 1164 Views

Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa

23 Jul 2025 at 15:40hrs | 991 Views

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

23 Jul 2025 at 14:56hrs | 861 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

23 Jul 2025 at 14:38hrs | 602 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

23 Jul 2025 at 14:09hrs | 440 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 119 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

23 Jul 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1078 Views