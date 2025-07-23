Hulk Hogan dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Iconic wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. Emergency medical services were called to the WWE legend's home in Clearwater early Thursday morning in response to what dispatchers described as a "cardiac arrest."Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were seen outside Hogan's residence as paramedics transported the legendary wrestler on a stretcher to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts, Hogan passed away shortly afterward, ending a career that helped redefine professional wrestling and popular culture.Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, had been battling various health issues in recent years, including the aftermath of a neck surgery in May. Rumors had circulated in recent months that the former WWE champion was in a coma or near death. However, his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, publicly denied the reports just weeks ago, insisting that his heart remained "strong" and that he was on the road to recovery.Hogan's career reshaped the landscape of professional wrestling. With his larger-than-life personality, signature red-and-yellow gear, and iconic catchphrases like "Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?", he helped transform wrestling from a niche athletic competition into a global entertainment spectacle. Children and parents alike were drawn to his magnetic in-ring charisma and his "Real American" persona, which became synonymous with the 1980s wrestling boom.In 1996, Hogan shocked the world when he reinvented himself as a heel (villain) by co-founding the New World Order (NWO), under the persona "Hollywood Hogan." This bold move rejuvenated his career and helped usher in a new era of wrestling popularity during the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW.He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 for his groundbreaking contributions to the sport. However, he was removed a decade later after the emergence of a secretly recorded video in which he made racist remarks. The clip, published by Gawker, led to a high-profile legal battle that ended in Hogan successfully suing the media outlet. He was later reinstated and inducted again in 2020, this time as part of the NWO.Outside the ring, Hogan was a pop culture icon. He began his acting career in 1982 with a memorable role as Thunderlips in Rocky III. He went on to star in several other films including No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny. He also headlined the reality TV show Hogan Knows Best, which aired on VH1 and showcased his family life with then-wife Linda and their children, Nick and Brooke.Hogan remained active even into his later years. Just this past May, he launched Real American Freestyle, an amateur wrestling league set to debut on August 30th on Fox Nation.In one of his last high-profile public appearances, Hogan brought his signature bravado to the 2024 Republican National Convention, where his theatrics once again captivated a crowd.Despite enduring dozens of surgeries due to years of intense physical wear and tear in the ring — he once joked that he had "no original body parts left" — Hulk Hogan never stopped being larger than life. His legacy as a pioneer of modern professional wrestling, actor, and media personality remains indelible.Hogan is survived by his wife Sky, his two children, and millions of fans worldwide who grew up watching him "fight for the rights of every man."