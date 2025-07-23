Nurses in desperate bid to flee Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thousands of Zimbabwean nurses are stranded and financially drained after spending up to US$2 000 each in failed attempts to migrate for better-paying jobs abroad, as government authorities allegedly delay issuing critical verification letters.Over 6 000 nurses have applied for these letters through the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe, each paying a mandatory US$300 processing fee. However, many have not received the required documentation, leaving their migration dreams in limbo after investing significant resources.This publication has established that the full migration process costs between US$1 430 and US$2 000 per nurse. These expenses include English proficiency tests—some taken multiple times at US$640 per attempt—UK Nursing and Midwifery Council registration (US$180), laboratory blood tests (US$165), tuberculosis screening (US$65), and training and travel-related costs (approximately US$100).Further costs are incurred through local transcript fees and repeated trips to Harare, worsening the financial toll.Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo slammed the situation as unjust and crippling."One nurse used more than US$1 400 during the process, only to be denied a verification letter. It's all gone. That's just one example," Dongo said."Thousands of nurses are caught in this situation. Some took English tests four to seven times, pushing the total cost up to over US$2 000 per person. Most of that money goes to the British government for tests that are non-refundable."Dongo warned that the failure to issue verification letters is eroding trust in public institutions and exacerbating frustration in an already under-resourced health sector.The matter recently reached the Senate, with Senator Sengezo Tshabangu grilling Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Kwidini over the government's failure to process verification letters—despite reportedly collecting US$3.6 million from applicants.The government has long faced accusations of deliberately blocking healthcare workers from securing jobs abroad by withholding these letters, which are essential for completing overseas applications.The standoff has triggered outrage within the nursing profession, with many nurses now trapped after spending savings or loans on a process that may never materialize.Zimbabwe continues to experience a sharp exodus of health workers—including nurses, doctors, and other professionals—fleeing low pay, poor working conditions, underfunded facilities, and growing political uncertainty.