Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimta pokes holes into proposed Zimsec Act amendments

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has criticised the proposed amendments to the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Act, arguing that they fall short of restoring credibility to the country's examination system, which has been plagued by leakages, fraud, and governance weaknesses.

The Zimsec Act [Chapter 28:18] (Amendment Bill, 2024), which was approved by Cabinet in April, seeks to tighten controls against examination malpractice by introducing harsh penalties — including a nine-year jail term for those found guilty of leaking exam papers.

It also grants Zimsec the authority to de-register exam centres that fail to comply with minimum operational standards or are implicated in unethical practices. The Bill, which has passed its first reading in the National Assembly, is now awaiting public hearings.

However, Zimta chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu, in submissions made to Parliament last Thursday, said while the proposed changes were long overdue, they lack sufficient depth to address the full spectrum of challenges facing the national assessment system.

"The principal Act of 1994 has become increasingly misaligned with the contemporary demands of assessment credibility, governance accountability, and international benchmarking," Ndlovu stated.

He welcomed the Bill's effort to define "examination malpractice" more broadly, including modern offences such as using smart gadgets, tampering with scripts, and centre-level collusion. But he raised concerns about the proposed uniform penalties, urging a tiered classification system for offences.

"Classify malpractice into tiers - minor, moderate, gross - with graduated penalties. A blanket minimum sentence of two years may not reflect differentiated levels of misconduct or offender status," he said.

Ndlovu also warned against excessive concentration of power in the Zimsec board, noting that the Amendment Bill lacks adequate mechanisms for transparency and independent oversight.

"There is no requirement for public reporting on annulments, investigations or appeals. Zimsec has previously acted with opacity, leading to public distrust," he said.

He recommended mandatory annual disclosure of malpractice statistics and disciplinary cases and called for the creation of an independent examinations ombudsman to handle complaints and appeals.

The push for reform comes after repeated examination leaks - particularly in 2022 and 2023 - led to mass annulments and delayed results, undermining public confidence in Zimsec-administered exams.

Zimta also warned that legislative reform alone would not solve the problem without parallel investment in institutional capacity, stricter timelines, and inclusive stakeholder engagement involving teachers, parents, and learners.

Until 1997, Zimbabwean learners sat for British examinations administered by the University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate. However, since the localisation of exams, Zimsec has been rocked by controversies including paper leaks, mislabelled scripts, and allegations of result manipulation.

"The amendments are a necessary corrective, but their success depends on implementation backed by structural realignment, greater transparency and external accountability," Ndlovu said.

The public hearings on the Bill are expected to give teachers, parents, and learners a platform to push for more robust reforms in Zimbabwe's examination system.

Source - Newsday
More on: #ZImta, #ZImsec, #Act

Comments


Must Read

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

1 hr ago | 99 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe dairy sector grows, but

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mohadi criticised for betraying Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Glen View faces sewage crisis

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

AG exposes massive financial mismanagement

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Nurses in desperate bid to flee Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

ZESA appoints interim leaders

17 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwean, Mozambican nationals smuggle motorcycles into Zim

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Arrest for assault further expose man with cannabis

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

Hulk Hogan dies

21 hrs ago | 1455 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 671 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

21 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

22 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

23 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

23 hrs ago | 419 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

23 hrs ago | 430 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

23 hrs ago | 859 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

23 hrs ago | 559 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

23 hrs ago | 99 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

23 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

23 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

24 Jul 2025 at 12:57hrs | 179 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

24 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 724 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

24 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 604 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

24 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 261 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

24 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 653 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

24 Jul 2025 at 09:36hrs | 592 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 665 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 264 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

24 Jul 2025 at 09:32hrs | 123 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

24 Jul 2025 at 09:29hrs | 136 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

24 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 162 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

24 Jul 2025 at 09:25hrs | 129 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

24 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 83 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

24 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 297 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

24 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 277 Views