Glen View faces sewage crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Glen View 3 in Harare are facing a deepening public health crisis as raw sewage continues to overflow through the suburb's streets, creating fertile ground for outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, and dysentery.The blocked sewer system has caused untreated effluent to spill into public spaces, forcing some residents to resort to open defecation or using containers for waste disposal, which is then dumped in open areas—further compounding the health emergency.Joyleen Nyachuru, secretary for Ward 3 in the Combined Harare Residents Association, expressed alarm at the deteriorating conditions."Some children are now suffering from diarrhoea, suspectedly from the sewage overflow. Instead of addressing the sewage issues, city council workers are focusing on unnecessary areas," she said.Residents say repeated reports to city authorities have yielded no tangible action, leaving them exposed to disease and environmental hazards."It's a real crisis in Glen View 3 and the local authority must act now," said resident Beauty Chitate, voicing the community's growing frustration.Local councillor Gaudencia Marira acknowledged the seriousness of the crisis and pledged efforts to resolve the issue."We are working to allocate resources to address these issues, but we need the community's cooperation to yield effective solutions," she said.However, her response has done little to ease public concern. Residents say they feel abandoned and ignored, despite regularly paying rates and taxes."The persistence of sewage overflow has not only created a public health crisis but also led to emotional distress among residents," Nyachuru added."We pay our taxes and expect that services will be provided in return. Instead, we are left to fend for ourselves."Glen View has historically been one of Harare's most vulnerable suburbs when it comes to outbreaks of waterborne diseases, largely due to decades of poor sanitation infrastructure and inefficient waste management.With the rainy season approaching, residents fear the situation could rapidly escalate into a full-blown epidemic if urgent intervention is not implemented.Health experts warn that without immediate repairs to the sewer system and proper waste disposal facilities, the suburb remains a ticking time bomb for disease outbreaks that could spread beyond Glen View into neighbouring areas.