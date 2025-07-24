Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a nationwide crackdown on reckless driving, aiming to curb the rising number of fatalities caused by negligence on Zimbabwe's roads. The directive follows a horrific accident on the Harare–Chitungwiza Road on Tuesday, which claimed 17 lives and left three others injured.Some of the victims were laid to rest yesterday, a somber reminder of the ongoing carnage on the country's highways linked to reckless driving. The accident occurred near Manyame Bridge, prompting the President to declare it a National Disaster.Writing on his official X account on Wednesday night, President Mnangagwa extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and vowed government support for funeral and medical expenses. "Seventeen lives were lost in a tragedy that could have been prevented," he said. "Government will cover funeral costs and medical care, and a nationwide crackdown on reckless driving is now underway. This senseless loss of life must end."The President stressed that the crackdown must be implemented without fear or favour. He called for existing road safety regulations to be reinforced with new, tougher measures aimed at delivering concrete results. "The costs of bad behaviour on our roads must simply outweigh whatever bizarre benefits those responsible think they derive from reckless driving," he said.Mnangagwa directed all government institutions involved in traffic enforcement and the courts to align their efforts to halt the "endless, yet avoidable bloody spiral" on the nation's roads. "We cannot continue to lose lives in this most horrendous way due to sheer recklessness and persistent gaps in law enforcement on our roads," he said.Among the victims buried yesterday were father and daughter Reignford and Shantel Jere, laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park, while another victim, Prodgas Mugere, was scheduled for burial today at his rural home in Chihota. The funeral procession in Chitungwiza was marked by tears and hymns, capturing the deep sorrow felt by the community following the crash at Hunyani Bridge on Seke Road.Neighbours and relatives expressed their grief. "What remains are pictures, memories and wounds that the bereaved doubt will ever heal," said a local resident. Mr Albert Necheringa, uncle to the Jeres, said, "I have lost not only a nephew but a friend, a brother, and that, I believe, will hurt more."Mugere's brother Moses, who had travelled from South Africa for the funeral, described the pain as "raw and surreal." He recalled how Prodgas had founded a football academy in St Mary's that kept youth away from drugs and crime, making his loss even more profound.The President's announcement of the crackdown sparked a wave of support on social media, with many commending the government's decisive response. "Thank you, our President, Sir. MTDSRIEP (May their dear souls rest in eternal peace) and Isaiah 53:5 for the injured," wrote one user. Another added, "Thank you, Mr President, it was horrific, there were families who lost graduates and their graduates were their only hope…"Concerns were also raised about the role of pirate taxis, known locally as mushikashika, in causing road accidents. Creby Mutero expressed frustration on X, writing, "Very sad, President. Vapfanha vemishikashika varikukonzeresa" (mushikashika operators are causing chaos on the country's roads).Addressing the issue during a funeral service at Doves Funeral Parlour in Chitungwiza, Local Government and Public Works Minister Dr Daniel Garwe said plans were underway to ban illegal taxis. "We are going to look into banning mushikashika because they have caused lots of accidents," he stated.As the government intensifies efforts to clamp down on reckless driving, the nation awaits tangible improvements to road safety and an end to the needless loss of lives on Zimbabwe's highways.