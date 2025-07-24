Latest News Editor's Choice


Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Mutare's Sakubva River, located near the city's bustling Central Business District, is under siege as waves of artisanal gold miners—commonly known as makorokoza - ravage the waterway and surrounding industrial zone in search of the precious metal.

Since January, miners from the high-density suburbs of Chikanga, Hobhouse, and Sakubva have descended on the Riverside Industrial Area, bringing with them the destructive techniques honed in gold-rich Penhalonga and Odzi. Their nocturnal operations have left deep scars along the riverbanks, threatening local infrastructure, property, and the delicate urban ecosystem.

The illegal miners have become a growing menace, targeting areas behind Mutare Bottling Company and near Yeovil suburb. In their pursuit of gold, they are reportedly encroaching onto private properties, raising alarm among residents and business owners.

Mr Misheck Madira, a concerned local, said several precast walls had already been destroyed. "It is disheartening that we now live in fear of losing our properties. These artisanal miners are following the gold belt right into our homes. If this continues, we will soon see cracks or even the collapse of buildings," he warned.

Another resident, Mr Shupikai Mavhiza, described the secretive nature of the miners' operations. "They arrive in the dead of night, work under cover of darkness, and vanish by dawn. Whether or not they are striking gold, their persistence suggests they know something we don't," he said.

Authorities are now under increasing pressure to intervene. Mutare Town Clerk, Mr Blessing Chafesuka, confirmed that municipal police had been deployed to remove the miners from the area. "Yes, we are aware of the issue. Our municipal police have already moved in to restore order," he said.

Ward 12 Councillor Shepherd Jojo, whose constituency includes the affected area, acknowledged the environmental toll. "The municipality police are working tirelessly to stop the illegal mining, which is causing immense environmental damage," he said.

Meanwhile, provincial and national authorities have been slow to respond. Manicaland's Provincial Mining Director, Ms Sibongile Mpindiwa, requested written questions for formal comment, but no official response had been provided by the time of publication. Similarly, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) spokesperson Mrs Alice Rutsvara was unavailable, citing official duties in Victoria Falls.

Acting police spokesperson for Manicaland, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, said law enforcement was ready to act once alerted. "This can be swiftly handled. We've successfully dealt with other illegal mining hotspots in Manicaland before. Once informed, we can clear out the area quickly," he said.

Experts have long warned of the vulnerability of Mutare, a city literally named after "utare," the Shona word for iron or gold. Historical geological surveys confirm the area's rich mineral deposits, attracting both licenced mining firms and a persistent wave of informal miners.

As tensions rise between local residents, environmental concerns, and law enforcement, the situation at Sakubva River underscores the urgent need for a coordinated and sustainable approach to managing Mutare's mineral wealth.

Source - Manica Post
