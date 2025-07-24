Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged world leaders to adopt bold and collaborative measures to safeguard wetlands, warning that failure to act would mean abandoning a vital part of the planet's natural life-support system.Speaking at the official opening of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15) in Victoria Falls on Thursday, Mnangagwa underscored the vital role wetlands play in sustaining ecosystems, livelihoods, and global biodiversity."Wetlands are crucial habitats for about 40% of the Earth's species and provide livelihoods for more than a billion people. To neglect wetlands would be to abandon a critical portion of our existence," he said.The President outlined the multiple benefits of wetlands, including water purification, flood control, and carbon storage, adding that their preservation is essential in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).He also warned that wetlands are among the most threatened natural habitats on Earth, under pressure from human encroachment, agricultural expansion, rapid urbanisation, and climate change."We must change our mindsets and start implementing multi-faceted and collaborative approaches towards protecting our wetlands," said Mnangagwa.He stressed the importance of integrating innovative restoration techniques, strengthening environmental policies, and investing in scientific research and monitoring to ensure the sustainable management of these vital ecosystems.The ongoing COP15 summit, which brings together representatives from nearly 180 countries, seeks to leave a lasting legacy of global wetland conservation efforts through the adoption of the Victoria Falls Declaration. The declaration champions increased political commitment, resource mobilisation, and coordinated action to rehabilitate and protect wetlands."We commit to champion resource mobilization for sustainable wetland management, rehabilitation, and collaboration. Through this approach, we must all commit to sustainable financing, fostering collaborative management, and synergized strategies to conservation," said Mnangagwa.He also paid tribute to the outgoing COP President, the Government of the People's Republic of China, and the Ramsar Convention Secretariat for their efforts in advancing wetland conservation."With unwavering political will, concrete commitments, and shared determination, we must protect, revive, and wisely use our wetlands for the benefit of both present and future generations," Mnangagwa added.Zimbabwe, which is host to seven Ramsar-designated wetlands of international importance, has been increasingly vocal in calling for global support and coordinated responses to address wetland degradation.