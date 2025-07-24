Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
New Zealand continued their dominant run in the T20 tri-series with a comprehensive 60-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe on Thursday, securing their fourth consecutive win in the league stage. Tim Seifert starred again, smashing his second successive half-century, scoring 75 runs, while Rachin Ravindra contributed an entertaining 63 off 39 balls. New Zealand posted the tournament's highest total of 190-6, confirming their perfect record alongside South Africa, who had already booked their place in Saturday's final.

In a move that paid off handsomely, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner became the first leader in the tournament to elect to bat first on what was described as a tricky wicket. Four changes to the New Zealand side saw leg-spinner Ish Sodhi make a significant impact, delivering a career-best 4-12 in four overs as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 130 in just 18.5 overs. This defeat left Zimbabwe without a win in the tournament after four games.

Zimbabwe's innings started promisingly with opener Dion Myers scoring 22 brisk runs, including four boundaries. However, Sodhi quickly derailed the innings by striking three times inside the batting powerplay. Myers and Clive Madande were clean bowled, while Brian Bennett was caught trying to attack. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell also chipped in with a crucial wicket, dismissing Ryan Burl with a caught-and-bowled.

Despite a resilient 51-run partnership between Tony Munyonga (40 off 30) and Tashinga Musekiwa (21), Sodhi returned in the 14th over to claim his 150th T20 wicket, dismissing Munyonga at long-off. New Zealand's pace attack, led by Matt Henry's 2-34, wrapped up the tail quickly.

Zimbabwe's fielding woes further hampered their chase. They dropped key catches, including one when Ryan Burl let Tim Robinson off the hook early in New Zealand's innings, and another when Tony Munyonga missed Seifert at deep backward square leg. These lapses allowed Seifert and Ravindra to build a strong second-wicket partnership worth 108 runs before Zimbabwe fought back with wickets from Tinotenda Maposa and Richard Ngarava, who finished with impressive figures of 4-34.

Seifert was eventually out caught behind off Ngarava's slower ball, and Bevon Jacobs was spectacularly caught at backward point by Munyonga. Michael Bracewell contributed a quick 26 off 16 balls, helping New Zealand post a challenging total.

Speaking after the match, Santner praised his team's depth, saying, "Different guys stepping up at different times is a good thing, although it can be a selection headache at times. We know we have a massive game in a couple of days' time."

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza lamented the team's performance, citing dropped catches and slow starts as costly errors. "We keep digging ourselves a hole and when we try to climb out of it, we don't," he said. "The catches we dropped hurt us. As much as we wanted to be upbeat, it took us a bit of time to get into the game. One of the things I will speak to players about is that it is never a dead rubber for Zimbabwe."

With New Zealand and South Africa confirmed for the final, Zimbabwe's focus now turns to rebuilding ahead of future contests in the tri-series.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe dairy sector grows, but

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mohadi criticised for betraying Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Glen View faces sewage crisis

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimta pokes holes into proposed Zimsec Act amendments

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG exposes massive financial mismanagement

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Nurses in desperate bid to flee Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

ZESA appoints interim leaders

18 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zimbabwean, Mozambican nationals smuggle motorcycles into Zim

19 hrs ago | 818 Views

Arrest for assault further expose man with cannabis

20 hrs ago | 403 Views

Hulk Hogan dies

21 hrs ago | 1455 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 672 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

22 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

22 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

23 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

23 hrs ago | 420 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

23 hrs ago | 430 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

23 hrs ago | 859 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

23 hrs ago | 559 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

23 hrs ago | 99 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

23 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

23 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

24 Jul 2025 at 12:57hrs | 179 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

24 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 725 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

24 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 604 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

24 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 261 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

24 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 654 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

24 Jul 2025 at 09:36hrs | 592 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 665 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 264 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

24 Jul 2025 at 09:32hrs | 123 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

24 Jul 2025 at 09:29hrs | 136 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

24 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 162 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

24 Jul 2025 at 09:25hrs | 129 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

24 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 83 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

24 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 298 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

24 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 278 Views