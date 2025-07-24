Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

News / National

by Edson Mapani

A 45-year-old Chipinge man, Donald Dhunda, has been sentenced to two years in prison by Chipinge magistrate Nixon Mangoti for assaulting his brother's daughter over unpaid lobola.However, Dhunda will serve one year behind bars after Magistrate Mangoti conditionally suspended the remaining year.The court heard that on July 20, the Dhunda family had gathered for a lobola ceremony for the complainant's younger sister. During the event, the complainant was sent by her aunt to buy groceries for the function.While at the shops, she encountered the accused, who was drinking beer with friends. Dhunda allegedly began scolding her, questioning why she had come to attend the ceremony when lobola had not been paid for her.The complainant reportedly ignored him and returned home.Later that night, Dhunda allegedly confronted her again, provoking her before attacking her. He is said to have picked up a burning piece of firewood and burned her on the right cheek and chest, then assaulted her multiple times with a wooden log across her body.