Woman assaulted over $20us change.

by Edson Mapani
2 hrs ago | Views
Lican Sofa, aged 42, appeared before Chipinge magistrate Nixon Mangoti and was sentenced to two years for assault yesterday

The magistrate suspended one year of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard on 22 July, at Sazunza village, under Chief Mutema, that the complainant was weeding her pine trees with a hoe when the convict approached her, holding a US$20 note and asking for change. The complainant failed to give him separate notes.

The convict became angry and snatched a hoe from the complainant, which she was using and hit her three times on the face.

The complainant was rescued by the community who effected a citizen's arrest.

Source - Byo24News

