Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent Harare lawyer Jacqueline Sande has appeared in court facing allegations of swindling Inter Africa boss Leonard Mukumba out of US$85,000 in a botched property deal.Sande was arraigned before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on charges of theft of trust property. She was granted US$300 bail and the case was remanded to 25 August 2025.According to court documents, the complainant, Leonard Mukumba, is the director and shareholder of Inter Africa (Pvt) Ltd. The State, represented by prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, alleged that on 23 January 2025, Mukumba purchased a residential stand in Waterfalls, Harare, from one Maria Gareth Sithole. The property, measuring 4,009 square metres and registered under deed of transfer 5883/91, was being sold for US$85,000.Mukumba allegedly made two cash payments on the same day-US$85,000 for the property and US$2,210 for transfer fees-directly to Sande, who was acting as Sithole's legal representative.Following the payments, Mukumba signed an agreement of sale with the seller. As part of the agreement, Sande was expected to facilitate the transfer of the property upon confirmation of full payment. However, despite having received the money, she reportedly failed to effect the property transfer.When attempts to resolve the issue were unsuccessful, Mukumba instructed his lawyers, Mushangwe and Company, to demand a refund of the purchase amount and transfer fees. The court heard that Sande failed to reimburse the money and allegedly became evasive. Investigations suggest she converted the funds to her personal use.The total amount involved is US$87,210, and none of the money has been recovered to date.The case is set to continue as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the failed transaction.