Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simba Bhora chairman Isiah Mupfurutsa has been elected as the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman, ushering in a new era of leadership in Zimbabwe's top-flight football administration.Mupfurutsa secured the position following a vote conducted among PSL member clubs. His election signals a fresh mandate aimed at strengthening governance and revitalising local football structures.Joining him at the helm is Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, who was unopposed in his bid for the vice chairman role. Mhlophe's wealth of experience and leadership within one of the country's most historic clubs is expected to bring stability and strategic insight to the PSL leadership team.The new executive also includes Moses Maunganidze and Oscar Nduwure, who have been appointed as members of the influential Emergency Committee, tasked with handling urgent and high-level league matters.The appointments come at a time when the league is under growing pressure to modernise operations, improve transparency, and elevate the standard of football in the country. Stakeholders are hopeful the new leadership will prioritise development pathways, commercial growth, and fair play across the domestic league system.Mupfurutsa's rise to the top PSL post follows years of active involvement in football administration, and his new role places him at the centre of efforts to drive reform and progress in Zimbabwean football.