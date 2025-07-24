Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Simba Bhora chairman Isiah Mupfurutsa has been elected as the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman, ushering in a new era of leadership in Zimbabwe's top-flight football administration.

Mupfurutsa secured the position following a vote conducted among PSL member clubs. His election signals a fresh mandate aimed at strengthening governance and revitalising local football structures.

Joining him at the helm is Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, who was unopposed in his bid for the vice chairman role. Mhlophe's wealth of experience and leadership within one of the country's most historic clubs is expected to bring stability and strategic insight to the PSL leadership team.

The new executive also includes Moses Maunganidze and Oscar Nduwure, who have been appointed as members of the influential Emergency Committee, tasked with handling urgent and high-level league matters.

The appointments come at a time when the league is under growing pressure to modernise operations, improve transparency, and elevate the standard of football in the country. Stakeholders are hopeful the new leadership will prioritise development pathways, commercial growth, and fair play across the domestic league system.

Mupfurutsa's rise to the top PSL post follows years of active involvement in football administration, and his new role places him at the centre of efforts to drive reform and progress in Zimbabwean football.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Simba_Bhora, #PSL, #Boss

Comments


Must Read

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe dairy sector grows, but

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mohadi criticised for betraying Matabeleland

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Glen View faces sewage crisis

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimta pokes holes into proposed Zimsec Act amendments

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG exposes massive financial mismanagement

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Nurses in desperate bid to flee Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZESA appoints interim leaders

18 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zimbabwean, Mozambican nationals smuggle motorcycles into Zim

19 hrs ago | 822 Views

Arrest for assault further expose man with cannabis

20 hrs ago | 403 Views

Hulk Hogan dies

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

22 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

22 hrs ago | 507 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

23 hrs ago | 421 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

23 hrs ago | 863 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

23 hrs ago | 560 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

23 hrs ago | 99 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

23 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

24 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

24 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

24 Jul 2025 at 12:57hrs | 180 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

24 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 725 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

24 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 605 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

24 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 262 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

24 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 654 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

24 Jul 2025 at 09:36hrs | 592 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 666 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 264 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

24 Jul 2025 at 09:32hrs | 123 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

24 Jul 2025 at 09:29hrs | 136 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

24 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 163 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

24 Jul 2025 at 09:25hrs | 129 Views