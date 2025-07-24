Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has rubbished a viral social media statement falsely claiming that Ambassador and retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri has been appointed as the country's new Vice President.

The statement, which circulated widely online, alleged that Mutinhiri was replacing Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who was supposedly stepping down due to ill health. However, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana swiftly dismissed the claims, labelling the announcement as fabricated and misleading.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, Mangwana exposed the glaring errors in the statement, mocking its credibility and calling on Zimbabweans to verify information before accepting it as truth. He highlighted a major constitutional blunder in the fake press release - the invocation of Section 205(1) of the Constitution, which in fact relates to Permanent Secretaries, not the appointment of Vice Presidents.

"SPOT THE FAKE Learn to check out things. Inga makafunda wani. The information is a fingertip away. Section 205(1) of the Constitution is about Permanent Secretaries," Mangwana wrote.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba also weighed in, taking a much sterner tone. In a fiery post on social media, Charamba slammed those behind the forgery and warned that such reckless misuse of social media would not go unpunished.

"WHEN A FULL GROWN-UP HUMAN BEING SPENDS TIME COMPOSING SUCH COUNTERFEIT MESSAGE, THEY HOPE TO ACHIEVE WHAT???? THIS FRAUDULENT MISUSE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO PEDDLE LIES ATTRACTS CONSEQUENCES. TAMEDZERERA ZVAKWANA!!!!!" he fumed.

The fake statement, complete with official-sounding language and an embellished summary of Mutinhiri's career, attempted to pass as an authentic government communiqué. It claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had made the appointment in recognition of Mutinhiri's loyalty to the ruling ZANU-PF party.

However, authorities insist there has been no change in the country's vice presidency, and Kembo Mohadi remains in office.

Officials are warning the public to remain vigilant against misinformation and to rely only on official government communication channels for announcements of national significance.

Source - online
More on: #Mutinhiri, #Viral

Comments


Must Read

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

1 min ago | 0 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe dairy sector grows, but

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mohadi criticised for betraying Matabeleland

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Glen View faces sewage crisis

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimta pokes holes into proposed Zimsec Act amendments

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG exposes massive financial mismanagement

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Nurses in desperate bid to flee Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

ZESA appoints interim leaders

18 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zimbabwean, Mozambican nationals smuggle motorcycles into Zim

19 hrs ago | 822 Views

Arrest for assault further expose man with cannabis

20 hrs ago | 403 Views

Hulk Hogan dies

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

22 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

22 hrs ago | 507 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

23 hrs ago | 421 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

23 hrs ago | 863 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

23 hrs ago | 560 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

23 hrs ago | 99 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

23 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

24 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

24 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

24 Jul 2025 at 12:57hrs | 180 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

24 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 725 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

24 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 605 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

24 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 262 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

24 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 654 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

24 Jul 2025 at 09:36hrs | 592 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 666 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 264 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

24 Jul 2025 at 09:32hrs | 123 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

24 Jul 2025 at 09:29hrs | 136 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

24 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 163 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

24 Jul 2025 at 09:25hrs | 129 Views