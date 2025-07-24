Renewed scrutiny for Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's crown jewel of tourism and a UNESCO World Heritage Site - has come under fierce scrutiny from environmentalists amid allegations of unchecked commercial development threatening the area's ecological integrity.The concerns have been raised during the ongoing 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention (COP15), a major international summit on wetlands conservation being hosted in Zimbabwe for the first time. President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened the conference yesterday at Elephant Hills Resort, where over 2,500 delegates from 172 countries, including Ramsar secretary-general Musonda Mumba, gathered to deliberate on the future of the world's wetlands.However, while the global spotlight shines on Victoria Falls, renowned wildlife painter and conservationist Larry Benjamin Norton has sounded the alarm over escalating threats to the fragile ecosystem. In a widely shared open letter addressed to COP15 delegates, Norton accused authorities of turning a blind eye to rampant commercial activity within environmentally sensitive zones of the Falls' rainforest.At the heart of the dispute is the construction of the Baines restaurant inside what Norton describes as a "Highly Ecologically Sensitive (HES) Red Zone." He previously took legal action in 2022 (case HC 3797/22) to stop the development, but the matter remains unresolved in the High Court more than three years later. In retaliation, the restaurant's owners have sued Norton for US$2.2 million in alleged business losses stemming from his vocal opposition."Whilst hundreds of delegates hold discussions and wine and dine at the Elephant Hills Resort, overlooking the Victoria Falls World Heritage Site, this iconic wetland area faces substantial challenges from commercial development," Norton wrote.He accused stakeholders of prioritising pomp over protection, questioning whether the summit would have any real impact on curbing activities he says are endangering the site's outstanding geological and ecological value - the very basis for its World Heritage designation in 1989."Like an environmental cavalry, COP15 will roll prominently into town amidst speeches and ceremonies ... and it will quickly roll out again," Norton said. "Despite the recognition and certificates that may be a part of the occasion, the issues and challenges will remain long after the dignitaries are gone."Norton also referenced the Victoria Falls master plan, which he said had received overwhelming support from locals who want strict protections on the World Heritage Site, its buffer zones, and red zones."Feedback from master plan consultations in Victoria Falls has delivered a clear message," Norton stated. "The people in Victoria Falls want the World Heritage Site, the buffer area, and the red zone protected from assault by ruthless commercialisation, which is seen as destroying the very thing that brings people here."The master plan's mission statement, he noted, includes the call to: "Protect our World Heritage Site. It is the key to our future."As the COP15 summit continues, attention is now firmly fixed on whether any concrete resolutions will emerge to reinforce environmental governance at Victoria Falls and honour the international commitments Zimbabwe has made under the Ramsar Convention.