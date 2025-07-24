Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZB faces shareholder revolt

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH) is once again embroiled in a shareholder dispute, as long-simmering tensions with prominent investor Nicholas Vingirai flare up over allegations of flawed audit procedures and unfulfilled legacy agreements.

Vingirai, founder of Transnational Holdings and a key figure in Zimbabwe's banking sector through his historical ownership of Intermarket Holdings, has accused ZBFH of marginalising his interests during the company's recent virtual annual general meeting (AGM). His main grievance stems from the reappointment of Ernst & Young (EY) as external auditors - a move he claims was pushed through despite Transnational's objections.

At the centre of the dispute is EY's alleged failure to disclose a protracted shareholder dispute between Transnational and ZBFH, which Vingirai argues has significant financial ramifications. Transnational, a major shareholder in ZBFH, reportedly voted against EY's reappointment during the AGM, but Vingirai says their vote was ignored due to "muted microphones" during the online proceedings.

"We were in there as Transnational, to make sure people don't continue misleading the investing public," Vingirai said in an interview this week. "As a shareholder, I have a right to call for the register and minutes to see what they have done. I haven't done that yet. I own the business. So, I will follow the processes internally first. Depending on the outcome, certainly, if we have to, we will move that way because the court should be the final arbiter."

This latest conflict rekindles unresolved tensions from a 2016 settlement agreement intended to resolve a long-standing dispute stemming from the early 2000s seizure of Intermarket by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The government eventually ruled that Intermarket and its assets should be returned to Vingirai, leading to a negotiated share transfer involving ZBFH.

Vingirai insists Transnational was entitled to a 38.74% stake in ZBFH but accepted 34% in the interest of moving forward. That figure was later negotiated down to 33%, formalised during a meeting in Cape Town involving Vingirai, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, and then RBZ governor John Mangudya.

"I flew to Cape Town for that meeting after being called by the Minister of Finance, who was eager to resolve the Intermarket–ZB dispute for the sake of financial sector stability," Vingirai said. "Instructions were issued for the transfer of a 33% stake in ZBFH to Transnational, to be drawn from the government's 24% shareholding and the rest from Nssa."

The 2015 cabinet directive that followed the settlement also covered the return of two controversially acquired farms but made the 33% shareholding the centrepiece of restitution. Vingirai said initial proposals from the RBZ offered only 26%, which he rejected, eventually securing an agreement that included pre-emptive rights to acquire the remaining shares when Nssa exited ZBFH.

However, he says the government and ZBFH have failed to honour this arrangement, especially after learning that Nssa had sold its ZBFH shares elsewhere.

"We have struggled to get the balance of the shares… And before we knew it, we heard that Nssa had sold its ZBFH shares to somebody else. And I am like, but you can't do that," Vingirai said.

ZBFH's spokesperson previously told The Independent that Vingirai controls 23.35% of the company, based on the current share register. But Vingirai maintains that the full 33% shareholding, including associated rights and benefits, was effectively transferred to Transnational upon conclusion of the settlement.

"The agreement transferred both risk and profit to Transnational from the date of signing," he said.

As the legal and governance clouds gather, ZBFH's general counsel Tinashe Masiiwa had not responded to questions on the matter at the time of publication.

Vingirai has warned that, should internal mechanisms fail to bring resolution, he is prepared to pursue legal action to enforce what he describes as a binding and overdue agreement.



Source - The Independent
More on: #Bank, #Audit

Comments


Must Read

Renewed scrutiny for Victoria Falls

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe dairy sector grows, but

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mohadi criticised for betraying Matabeleland

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Glen View faces sewage crisis

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimta pokes holes into proposed Zimsec Act amendments

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

AG exposes massive financial mismanagement

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Nurses in desperate bid to flee Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

ZESA appoints interim leaders

18 hrs ago | 903 Views

Zimbabwean, Mozambican nationals smuggle motorcycles into Zim

19 hrs ago | 828 Views

Arrest for assault further expose man with cannabis

20 hrs ago | 404 Views

Hulk Hogan dies

21 hrs ago | 1458 Views

IMF sees signs of recovery in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ex-ZIPRA War Veteran Slams Land Reversals and Compensation to White Farmers

22 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe's formal economy tanks

22 hrs ago | 507 Views

Professor Mugano's meeting with RBZ Governor raises eyebrows

23 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Hungry Lion enters Zimbabwe market

23 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zimbabwe revels in improved power supply

23 hrs ago | 422 Views

SADC liberation movements share notes in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

UZ lecturers' strike enters 100 days

23 hrs ago | 433 Views

Violence breaks out at Vumbachikwe Mine as panners fight over gold

23 hrs ago | 865 Views

Bulawayo ramps up its anti-corruption efforts

23 hrs ago | 234 Views

Number of women filing to end marriages soars

24 hrs ago | 561 Views

Final candidate line-up confirmed for PSL and ZWSL elections

24 hrs ago | 99 Views

Covid-19 jab linked to major eye damage

24 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe SMEs crushed by annual compliance fees

24 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Wangu Mazodze is not a serious team'

24 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu PF-affiliated informal traders receives relief funds

24 Jul 2025 at 12:57hrs | 180 Views

Mwonzora extends olive branch to former MDC members

24 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 726 Views

Referee suspended over poor officiating in Dynamos match

24 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 606 Views

Simba Bhora's 10-match unbeaten streak comes to an abrupt end

24 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 262 Views

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

24 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 654 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

24 Jul 2025 at 09:36hrs | 593 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 666 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

24 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 264 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

24 Jul 2025 at 09:32hrs | 123 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

24 Jul 2025 at 09:29hrs | 136 Views