Bulawayo man arrested for R160,000 housing scam

by Staff reporter
A Bradfield man has landed in court after allegedly swindling a desperate home seeker out of R160 000 in a housing scam that stretched over two years.

Labour Sibanda (54) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Archie Wochiwunga on a charge of fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in custody to 8 August for trial.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Audrey Kufandikanwe, the alleged scam unfolded between December 2021 and November 2023. During this period, Sibanda reportedly convinced Tatenda Ruwaza to part with R100 000 for a residential stand in Cowdray Park.

In a move prosecutors say was designed to cement the con, Sibanda allegedly offered to build a four-roomed house on the stand - if Ruwaza paid an additional R60 000. Believing he was on the path to homeownership, Ruwaza complied.

However, instead of delivering on his promises, Sibanda allegedly disappeared after collecting the full amount, leaving Ruwaza with neither a stand nor a house.

After months of failed attempts to contact Sibanda, a frustrated Ruwaza filed a report with the police, leading to the suspect's arrest.

Sibanda remains behind bars pending his trial, as authorities warn the public to be vigilant against property scams that continue to rob citizens of their hard-earned money.

Source - B-Metro

