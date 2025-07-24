Police dismiss reports of another Seke road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed widespread social media claims alleging another traffic accident at Hunyani Bridge along Seke Road, clarifying that no such incident occurred.The rumours, which went viral on Thursday evening, suggested that a Trip Trans bus had lost control and collided with two vehicles at or near the site of last week's tragic crash that claimed 17 lives.However, in a statement issued on Friday morning, police categorically denied the reports, stating that the Trip Trans bus in question had only experienced a mechanical breakdown and that there were no collisions or casualties."The ZRP refutes reports circulating on social media about a road traffic accident at Hunyani Bridge along Seke Road on 24/07/25. There was only a bus breakdown at the scene, with no accident reported," read the police statement.The online speculation triggered a wave of panic, fuelled by the recent memory of the horrific accident at the same location involving a commuter omnibus and a haulage truck. That tragedy shocked the nation and sparked renewed public concern over road safety standards and enforcement.Authorities warned that the spread of false information, especially following a high-profile tragedy, could cause undue distress to families and commuters. They urged members of the public to verify facts before sharing news online, particularly in emotionally sensitive situations.The ZRP reiterated its commitment to road safety and said it continues to monitor traffic conditions along high-risk routes like Seke Road.