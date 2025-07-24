Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, Secretary-General Obert Mpofu has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was warmly received by leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the Liberation Movements Summit 2025. The high-profile conference, which opened today and runs through to July 28, has drawn delegates from liberation movements across the Southern African region.

Mpofu, a key figure within Zanu-PF and widely credited for his instrumental role in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to power in 2017, was welcomed by ANC veteran Thabang Makwetla. The gathering in Johannesburg brings together representatives from countries with notable histories of liberation struggles, including Angola, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

The summit serves as a platform for these movements - many of which transitioned from liberation armies or resistance groups into ruling parties after independence - to reflect on their shared histories and chart a way forward in contemporary politics. However, many of these former liberation movements face significant challenges today, including waning public support and reduced political influence.

This decline is evidenced in electoral setbacks, changing voter sentiments, and persistent governance issues. Critics cite a variety of factors behind the erosion of these movements' legitimacy, including widespread accusations of corruption and state capture, perceived failure to fulfill the lofty promises made during independence struggles, and difficulty in adjusting to the demands of modern democratic governance after decades defined by liberation warfare.

As the delegates convene in Johannesburg, discussions are expected to address how these historic movements can reinvent themselves, regain public trust, and remain relevant in an increasingly complex political landscape.

The Liberation Movements Summit 2025 thus stands as both a commemoration of past sacrifices and a critical forum for confronting the evolving realities that these once-revered parties now face across Southern Africa.

Source - online

