Renowned constitutional lawyer and Seventh Day Adventist member Advocate Thabani Mpofu has ignited fierce debate across Zimbabwe's political and religious circles after unleashing a stinging rebuke of the country's moral collapse under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, warning that materialism and hypocrisy - especially among Christians - are undermining national integrity and civic responsibility.Mpofu, best known for representing opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 Constitutional Court election petition challenging Mnangagwa's legitimacy, took to social media to express his deep concern over what he describes as the spiritual decay of Zimbabwean society."ZANU PF under Mnangagwa has arguably been the best test to Christianity in Zimbabwe. It has become evident that many Christians lack firm conviction, and readily yield to prevailing trends," Mpofu wrote in a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter).Drawing parallels to the biblical figure Daniel, who resisted royal bribes, Mpofu accused Zimbabwean Christians of succumbing to greed and political patronage."The love for material possessions is overwhelming, and professed principles are frequently abandoned when tempted by gifts - cars. Unlike Daniel, who stood firm against such trinkets, many find it difficult to say, ‘Let your gifts be yours, oh king.'"He went on to suggest that Christianity itself has become one of the major obstacles to the country's democratic and ethical liberation struggle."A nation whose moral heartbeat is compromised by all species of irregularity cannot be trusted to make the right choices. Indeed to us, things are only bad if they do not benefit us," Mpofu wrote, concluding with a sobering self-reflection: "In the meantime let me keep the Sabbath as I abandon my civic duties - poor, pitiable and wretched soul like most. Ehe ndikoko!"In another tweet that further stirred religious sentiment, Mpofu wrote:"Offering stolen money to God is an act of rebellion."The statement has been widely interpreted as a rebuke of politically connected elites who flaunt their wealth through donations to churches, while the source of their riches remains deeply questionable.Though now a frequent critic of the Mnangagwa government, Mpofu's past associations have not gone without scrutiny. In 2011, he once represented controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo in a case against power utility ZESA, a fact some online commentators were quick to point out.Despite this, Mpofu's principled stance in recent years, particularly on matters of constitutionalism and public ethics, has earned him respect across the political divide. His latest comments tap into a broader public frustration with corruption, poverty, and the culture of silence in Zimbabwe.Reactions to Mpofu's remarks have been mixed. While many Zimbabweans online praised his boldness and moral clarity, some ruling party supporters accused him of weaponizing religion for political ends.Yet for others, the lawyer's words reflect a deepening national dilemma - one where personal enrichment increasingly takes precedence over truth, justice, and collective responsibility.As Zimbabwe heads toward a turbulent political season, voices like Mpofu's continue to stir necessary questions about the soul of the nation.After all is said and done, Exodus 12:35-36 reads The Israelites did as Moses instructed and asked the Egyptians for articles of silver and gold and for clothing. The Lord had made the Egyptians favorably disposed toward the people, and they gave them what they asked for; so they plundered the Egyptians.