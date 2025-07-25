Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Agriculture Deputy Minister Davis Marapira has issued a stern warning to corrupt officials and stakeholders, urging urgent action to protect dairy farmers' land through the finalisation of title deeds. He highlighted rampant land subdivision as a key threat crippling dairy production and pushing farmers toward collapse.

Speaking at the Dairy Farmers Association annual general meeting held in Beatrice on Wednesday, Marapira emphasised that securing land tenure is the most pressing issue facing dairy farmers today. Without clear and secure ownership, farmers remain vulnerable to fragmentation, policy inconsistencies, and diminished investment confidence.

"The most exciting thing for any farmer is the title deed. Every day, I hear farmers crying that their farms are being sliced into smaller pieces. But for a dairy farm, you need space to grow pastures. You need room to raise your herd," he said.

Marapira decried the increasing trend of subdividing viable dairy farms into five-acre plots, warning that such practices jeopardise the commercial viability of the entire sector. "If you are left with just five acres, it becomes very difficult to run a successful dairy operation. We now have farmers buying water just to keep going. How can that be viable?" he asked.

He further criticised the disconnect between theory and practice within key agricultural institutions. "I have seen many doctors in my ministry — highly educated, yes — but often limited by what's on paper. In practice, they are failing. We need practical solutions that support the dairy farmer to be viable and ensure his land is protected."

The deputy minister also condemned opportunistic behaviour among some landholders and officials who repeatedly sell off portions of dairy farms for quick financial gain. "It's not right that when someone needs money, they just sell off five acres of a dairy farm, then the next morning another five acres. That must stop. It's destroying the sector's long-term potential."

Marapira called on relevant ministries, particularly the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, to halt the issuance of questionable leases and work to preserve the size and structure of existing dairy farms.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to bolster the sector, he revealed partnerships with private sector players, including irrigation companies, to provide farmers with infrastructure, inputs, and technical support. "We are working closely with irrigation firms to improve water access. Farmers must participate in these schemes."

In addition, Marapira announced collaboration with some banks to create tailored financial facilities targeting the dairy sector. "We want to ensure that through one or two banks, financing options are available for dairy farmers. This is a viable and important industry for the country," he said.

Marapira's remarks come as Zimbabwe's dairy sector struggles to recover from years of underinvestment and declining milk output. With rising national demand for milk products, stakeholders are calling for a coordinated strategy to safeguard land, improve cattle breeds, and strengthen farmer support systems to revive the industry.

Source - NewsDay
