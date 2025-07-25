Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government is reportedly losing thousands of dollars due to inflated accommodation bills and fraudulent tender awards involving unregistered suppliers colluding with some officials, according to sources close to ongoing investigations.

Excessive charges were levied for accommodation during government functions, with some lodges in the Midlands province reportedly charging nearly US$1,000 for just three days' stay per room. These exorbitant costs have raised questions about the integrity of procurement and tender processes.

In a notable case under investigation, Gokwe North police are probing the theft of ZiG400,000 (Zimbabwean dollars) intended for food supplies at the Independence Day celebrations held on April 18 at Nembudziya Growth Point. Authorities suspect government officials colluded with an unregistered supplier who never delivered the food. The money was allegedly split among those involved, leading to the opening of the case under CID Nembudziya ER 03/25.

A senior Gokwe government official, who could not be named, was contacted but promised to return a call after a meeting. He is accused of awarding a tender worth ZiG400,000 to a villager from Sando village to supply food. The villager is said to have used someone else's details and his own bank account for the transaction but failed to deliver the food or refund the government.

Eyebrows have also been raised over accommodation tenders granted to a Harare-based businessman by another unnamed official. In one case, payment for 201 rooms meant for dignitaries amounted to the equivalent of US$182,179 for a three-day period. This translates to an average of US$302 per room per day—a figure many consider inflated.

In another transaction, the tender winner reportedly received ZiG3,550,561 (about US$101,445) for 61 rooms over three days, implying a staggering rate of US$554 per room per day.

Local stakeholders in Gokwe have expressed frustration over the slow pace of investigations into these questionable deals. Efforts to obtain comment from Gabriel Masvora, Director for Communications and Advocacy at the Ministry of Local Government, were met with a request for written questions; no response had been received by press time.

This year's Independence Day celebrations were held in Gokwe as part of the government's policy to decentralize national events and include remote areas. Plans are already underway to hold next year's celebrations at Maphisa Growth Point in Kezi, Matabeleland South province.

The unfolding scandal highlights the urgent need for tighter oversight and transparency in government procurement, especially as Zimbabwe continues to push for inclusive development across its regions.

Source - NewsDay
