Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Prominent Zanu PF politburo member and former secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association, Andy Mhlanga, is scheduled to appear in court on August 13, 2025, facing charges related to the smuggling of 17.6 tonnes of T-shirts disguised as agricultural equipment, resulting in a loss of US$78,880 in duty revenue to the State.

Mhlanga, along with nine co-accused including his son, Perfect Mhlanga, was arrested following an investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) into the illegal importation and duty evasion scheme.

Court documents reveal that in October 2024, Jeed Investments Private Limited, represented by Mhlanga's associate Jetro Mavangwa (currently in remand), procured 1,066 cartons of T-shirts from Slovenia. The shipment arrived at Port Beira, Mozambique, in February 2025.

In March 2025, Mavangwa allegedly engaged Secure Freight and Shipping Company in Harare to alter the bill of lading by changing the consignee details to Rufaro Nenyasha, director of a private voluntary organisation (PVO). Norest Marara, the PVO's director and also in custody, is accused of fabricating a fraudulent waybill that falsely declared the cargo as drip irrigation equipment—a duty-exempt import—and listed a Chinese company as the supplier.

The container reached Harare on March 23, 2025, and by April 23, falsified documents were uploaded into the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's (ZIMRA) system, enabling the shipment to clear customs without physical inspection and leading to the significant revenue loss.

The goods were then transported by Tony Chisuse, who is also in custody, to Bramfield Farm in Nyabira, owned by Mhlanga.

Police later conducted raids, recovering boxes of the smuggled T-shirts from Perfect Mhlanga's residence in Westgate, Harare.

Andy Mhlanga appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on July 17, 2025, and was granted bail of US$300. The trial has been postponed to August 13, when the prosecution will present its case.

The high-profile case shines a spotlight on alleged corruption and illicit trade involving influential political figures, as authorities continue to crack down on economic crimes impacting Zimbabwe's revenue base.

Source - NewsDay

