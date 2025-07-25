Latest News Editor's Choice


Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has issued a blistering warning to council officials he accuses of deliberately undermining efforts to maintain Rufaro Stadium, threatening dismissals for those responsible for the venue's deteriorating condition.

Speaking at a full council meeting this week, Mafume expressed outrage over the current state of the iconic stadium, just months after it was reopened to host Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches following years of disuse and costly renovations.

"Rufaro Stadium is a source of pride for Harare City Council," Mafume declared, emphasizing his personal commitment to the project. "I would go to Rufaro Stadium at midnight to check on the progress; sometimes I couldn't sleep."

The stadium had previously been deemed unfit for top-flight football, forcing Harare-based clubs to play matches in distant cities—an inconvenience that burdened them with additional costs for transport and accommodation.

However, recent complaints about the pitch's condition, including poor line markings and dust patches, have resurfaced, sparking fears that mismanagement may lead to yet another closure.

Mafume suspects foul play, accusing unnamed officials of sabotaging maintenance by failing to purchase basic equipment like lawnmowers and allegedly instructing staff not to water the pitch.

"If [Rufaro] goes into a state of despair because of the dilly-dallying, what you are doing, you are going to explain it when you are at home," the mayor fumed. "There are going to be consequences. You are going to say the Harare mayor is not a good person, but you will be at home."

The visibly frustrated mayor also expressed his embarrassment over images of the stadium circulating online and on national television.

"The stadium is televised every weekend and on social media, and then we have a case where lines are not straight and dust is coming out from the lines—even failing to buy a lawnmower to keep our lawn well-kept," Mafume said.

"Let's just do what is needed to be done, and the lawn should be lush."

Rufaro Stadium, located in Mbare, holds a special place in Zimbabwean football history and was once the fortress of giants such as Dynamos and CAPS United. Its decline and revival have become symbolic of wider issues in municipal governance and infrastructure maintenance.

With Mafume now vowing to hold individuals accountable, all eyes are on Harare City Council to ensure the iconic venue remains playable and presentable for the city's football fans.

Source - NewsDay
