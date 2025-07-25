Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MCAZ issues urgent warning

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has sounded the alarm over the distribution of counterfeit Cloxacillin 250mg capsules, warning that the falsified antibiotics pose a significant threat to public health across the country.

In a statement released on Friday, MCAZ confirmed that the fake medication has been detected in the local market and is being circulated through unauthorized suppliers. Gartas Investments has been identified as one of the sources linked to the illicit distribution.

"These products are not only illegal but also potentially life-threatening. Their use could lead to ineffective treatment, harmful side effects, and the acceleration of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)," MCAZ said.

Cloxacillin is a widely used antibiotic prescribed for various bacterial infections. The presence of substandard or falsified versions, according to MCAZ, could have devastating effects—particularly in vulnerable communities that rely heavily on affordable and accessible medications.

The regulator noted that the counterfeit capsules are visually distinguishable from the genuine product manufactured by Varichem Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, a licensed local pharmaceutical company.

All health institutions, pharmacies, wholesalers, and medical practitioners have been instructed to immediately isolate any suspect Cloxacillin 250mg stock and submit it to MCAZ for safe disposal. The deadline for submission is August 1, 2025.

"The Authority urges all stakeholders to act swiftly and responsibly. The presence of these falsified medicines compromises the integrity of our health system and the well-being of our citizens," the statement read.

MCAZ also confirmed that it is coordinating with law enforcement agencies and partners in the pharmaceutical supply chain to trace and eliminate the counterfeit products.

The warning underscores a growing concern over the infiltration of fake drugs into Zimbabwe's healthcare system—a problem that not only endangers lives but also undermines public trust in essential medical treatments.

Source - NewZiana
More on: #Mcaz, #Warning, #Medicine

Comments


Must Read

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 896 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

19 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

19 hrs ago | 462 Views

2 feared dead in church bus, lorry accident

19 hrs ago | 435 Views

Corruption and poor planning blamed for Zimbabwe housing woes

19 hrs ago | 125 Views

Newborn found abandoned near Khami Prison

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

Heavily armed crew grabs 200 bags of ore

19 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu–PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

21 hrs ago | 1085 Views

If Regimond Tagwirei became President, he will not steal much!

21 hrs ago | 392 Views

Kembo Mohadi betrayed Matabeleland: Mthwakazi MRP is spot on!

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Harare businessman pens emotional song after horrific accident

22 hrs ago | 487 Views

DJ Ollah 07 has divided opinion

23 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police dismiss reports of another Seke road accident

23 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for R160,000 housing scam

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

23 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

ZB faces shareholder revolt

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Renewed scrutiny for Victoria Falls

23 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

23 hrs ago | 637 Views

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

23 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

25 Jul 2025 at 12:40hrs | 216 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

25 Jul 2025 at 12:35hrs | 269 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

25 Jul 2025 at 12:28hrs | 403 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

25 Jul 2025 at 12:17hrs | 79 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

25 Jul 2025 at 12:16hrs | 359 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

25 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

25 Jul 2025 at 09:51hrs | 102 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

25 Jul 2025 at 09:49hrs | 436 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

25 Jul 2025 at 09:49hrs | 608 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

25 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 75 Views