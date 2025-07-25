MCAZ issues urgent warning

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has sounded the alarm over the distribution of counterfeit Cloxacillin 250mg capsules, warning that the falsified antibiotics pose a significant threat to public health across the country.In a statement released on Friday, MCAZ confirmed that the fake medication has been detected in the local market and is being circulated through unauthorized suppliers. Gartas Investments has been identified as one of the sources linked to the illicit distribution."These products are not only illegal but also potentially life-threatening. Their use could lead to ineffective treatment, harmful side effects, and the acceleration of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)," MCAZ said.Cloxacillin is a widely used antibiotic prescribed for various bacterial infections. The presence of substandard or falsified versions, according to MCAZ, could have devastating effects—particularly in vulnerable communities that rely heavily on affordable and accessible medications.The regulator noted that the counterfeit capsules are visually distinguishable from the genuine product manufactured by Varichem Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, a licensed local pharmaceutical company.All health institutions, pharmacies, wholesalers, and medical practitioners have been instructed to immediately isolate any suspect Cloxacillin 250mg stock and submit it to MCAZ for safe disposal. The deadline for submission is August 1, 2025."The Authority urges all stakeholders to act swiftly and responsibly. The presence of these falsified medicines compromises the integrity of our health system and the well-being of our citizens," the statement read.MCAZ also confirmed that it is coordinating with law enforcement agencies and partners in the pharmaceutical supply chain to trace and eliminate the counterfeit products.The warning underscores a growing concern over the infiltration of fake drugs into Zimbabwe's healthcare system—a problem that not only endangers lives but also undermines public trust in essential medical treatments.