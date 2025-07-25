Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Grief has turned into fury for the family of murdered taxi driver Aleck Sinoia, who believe his ex-wife, Apirizi Sekai, masterminded his gruesome killing. The emotional toll of the tragedy was laid bare this week as Sekai (41) and her tenant, Munyaradzi Munyaradzi (24), appeared in the Chegutu Magistrates' Court facing charges of orchestrating the murder.

The pair was remanded in custody until July 30, 2025, and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecutors allege Sekai, fueled by bitterness over marital disputes and property wrangles, conspired with her tenant to hire hitmen who carried out the fatal attack.

"What I would like her to know is that I don't want her to live; it's better for her to die and just follow your husband. That's the only way I will find peace," said Mercy Sinoia, the sister of the deceased, in a chilling expression of the family's pain.

The Sinoia family is adamant that the murder was no random act, but the result of a long-standing feud that took a deadly turn. According to Yeukai Kota, the victim's niece, the couple had a rocky relationship, marred by police involvement and manipulation.

"Even though my uncle had taken a second wife, he would still visit Sekai and the children because he cared. But eventually, she turned on him and falsely accused him of rape. He spent time in remand before being cleared. She just wanted his fortune," Kota recounted.

The alleged plot only came to light days after the family had laid Aleck to rest. According to Mercy, the family learned that Sekai had paid her tenant $200 to have Aleck injured — a plan that ended in murder instead.

"Even if the courts haven't decided the case, it's the truth. She once brought her family to beat him, and we retaliated. It was always a toxic situation," said Mercy.

Rodwell Tshuma, a close friend of Aleck, said he was devastated when he saw his friend's mutilated body at the mortuary.

"I was shocked and deeply hurt. Aleck had shared his marital problems with me over time. When I heard his ex-wife was behind it, I started fearing women. I hope the courts give her life in prison," Tshuma said.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Sekai enlisted Munyaradzi to help her find someone who could kill Aleck. Munyaradzi then contacted Cleopas Gomarara, who roped in another man identified only as Jefu.

The hitmen allegedly approached Aleck posing as clients seeking transport to Chegutu Hospital. Once in the vehicle, they deflated the tyres and attacked him, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The court is expected to hear more details as the case progresses, with the Sinoia family and community calling for the harshest punishment for those involved.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Court, #Murder, #Sentence

Comments


Must Read

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 896 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

19 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

19 hrs ago | 462 Views

2 feared dead in church bus, lorry accident

19 hrs ago | 435 Views

Corruption and poor planning blamed for Zimbabwe housing woes

19 hrs ago | 125 Views

Newborn found abandoned near Khami Prison

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

Heavily armed crew grabs 200 bags of ore

19 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu–PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

21 hrs ago | 1085 Views

If Regimond Tagwirei became President, he will not steal much!

21 hrs ago | 392 Views

Kembo Mohadi betrayed Matabeleland: Mthwakazi MRP is spot on!

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Harare businessman pens emotional song after horrific accident

22 hrs ago | 487 Views

DJ Ollah 07 has divided opinion

23 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police dismiss reports of another Seke road accident

23 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for R160,000 housing scam

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

23 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

ZB faces shareholder revolt

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Renewed scrutiny for Victoria Falls

23 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

23 hrs ago | 637 Views

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

23 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

25 Jul 2025 at 12:40hrs | 216 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

25 Jul 2025 at 12:35hrs | 269 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

25 Jul 2025 at 12:28hrs | 403 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

25 Jul 2025 at 12:17hrs | 79 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

25 Jul 2025 at 12:16hrs | 359 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

25 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

25 Jul 2025 at 09:51hrs | 102 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

25 Jul 2025 at 09:49hrs | 436 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

25 Jul 2025 at 09:49hrs | 608 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

25 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 75 Views