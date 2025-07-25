Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

Grief has turned into fury for the family of murdered taxi driver Aleck Sinoia, who believe his ex-wife, Apirizi Sekai, masterminded his gruesome killing. The emotional toll of the tragedy was laid bare this week as Sekai (41) and her tenant, Munyaradzi Munyaradzi (24), appeared in the Chegutu Magistrates' Court facing charges of orchestrating the murder.The pair was remanded in custody until July 30, 2025, and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecutors allege Sekai, fueled by bitterness over marital disputes and property wrangles, conspired with her tenant to hire hitmen who carried out the fatal attack."What I would like her to know is that I don't want her to live; it's better for her to die and just follow your husband. That's the only way I will find peace," said Mercy Sinoia, the sister of the deceased, in a chilling expression of the family's pain.The Sinoia family is adamant that the murder was no random act, but the result of a long-standing feud that took a deadly turn. According to Yeukai Kota, the victim's niece, the couple had a rocky relationship, marred by police involvement and manipulation."Even though my uncle had taken a second wife, he would still visit Sekai and the children because he cared. But eventually, she turned on him and falsely accused him of rape. He spent time in remand before being cleared. She just wanted his fortune," Kota recounted.The alleged plot only came to light days after the family had laid Aleck to rest. According to Mercy, the family learned that Sekai had paid her tenant $200 to have Aleck injured — a plan that ended in murder instead."Even if the courts haven't decided the case, it's the truth. She once brought her family to beat him, and we retaliated. It was always a toxic situation," said Mercy.Rodwell Tshuma, a close friend of Aleck, said he was devastated when he saw his friend's mutilated body at the mortuary."I was shocked and deeply hurt. Aleck had shared his marital problems with me over time. When I heard his ex-wife was behind it, I started fearing women. I hope the courts give her life in prison," Tshuma said.According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Sekai enlisted Munyaradzi to help her find someone who could kill Aleck. Munyaradzi then contacted Cleopas Gomarara, who roped in another man identified only as Jefu.The hitmen allegedly approached Aleck posing as clients seeking transport to Chegutu Hospital. Once in the vehicle, they deflated the tyres and attacked him, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene.The court is expected to hear more details as the case progresses, with the Sinoia family and community calling for the harshest punishment for those involved.