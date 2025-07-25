Kaindu set for Dynamos job

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is on the verge of a dramatic return to Zimbabwean football, with sources indicating he is close to sealing a deal to take over as head coach of struggling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants, Dynamos.Kaindu is poised to replace Saul Chaminuka, who is reportedly being relieved of his duties after a dismal spell that has left the Harare club teetering near relegation. Chaminuka took over from Lloyd Chigowe in May but has failed to arrest the team's slide, managing just a single win — a fortuitous victory over Yadah FC at Rufaro Stadium.Under his watch, Dynamos have failed to score in their last six league matches and have picked up only two points, leaving them in 17th place — seven points adrift of safety."It was about time that he had to go," a senior Dynamos insider told Post Sport. "It appears it was a mistake appointing him. Dynamos is a big institution that needs someone with a higher pedigree. We are almost done with Kaindu."Kaindu, a Zambian national, is well known to Zimbabwean fans following his previous stints with Highlanders, where he came close to clinching the league title. Should he complete the move to Dynamos, he will face the uphill task of reviving a side short on confidence, goals, and form.The club's blunt strike force has been a major cause for concern, with the team's top scorer being defender Shadreck Nyahwa, who has just two goals to his name this season.When reached for comment, Kaindu remained tight-lipped but hinted at a possible return. "Zim is my home," he said briefly.Dynamos' hierarchy is expected to make an official announcement soon as the team seeks to salvage its season and avoid the ignominy of relegation from the top flight.