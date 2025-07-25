Latest News Editor's Choice


Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Premier Soccer League side Manica Diamonds have parted ways with head coach Jairos Tapera in what sources say was a mutual agreement, as the club continues to struggle near the relegation zone.

Tapera had been on administrative leave for the past month following a poor run of results that left the club hovering dangerously close to the drop. While Manica Diamonds officials have remained tight-lipped about the development, sources close to the situation confirmed to Post Sport that the separation process has been finalised.

"All the paperwork regarding Tapera's departure has been completed. It's now official that he is no longer with the club," said a source privy to the discussions.

The move is expected to clear the way for the club to appoint a substantive coach as they seek to turn their fortunes around in the remaining fixtures of the season.

Speculation is already swirling that former Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka could be the man to take over the hot seat in Mutare. Chaminuka recently parted ways with Dynamos, who are also battling to stay clear of relegation, and has a strong history with teams in the eastern region, including a previous stint with Eastern Lions.

Manica Diamonds, once considered a competitive force in the domestic league, now face the daunting task of avoiding relegation while restructuring their technical bench. The club is expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.

Source - Manica Post
