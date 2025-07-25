Latest News Editor's Choice


Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Chilling revelations of sexual exploitation, ritual abuse, and drug use among male children living on the streets of Bulawayo have emerged, painting a grim picture of the daily horrors faced by some of the city's most vulnerable.

The disturbing accounts were shared during a media tour of feeding points and informal shelters for homeless children and youth, organised by Scripture Union Zimbabwe in partnership with the National Aids Council. Journalists visited bushy areas near Coghlan Primary School and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, as well as a church-based feeding site at Victory Fellowship Church, where over 100 vulnerable individuals gathered for meals.

Scripture Union child support officer Best Ndlovu revealed harrowing details of how boys on the streets are being sexually abused—often by adults with sinister motives. She described cases in which businessmen lure hungry street boys with food, alcohol, or drugs, only to exploit them sexually in what is believed to be ritualistic practices meant to boost wealth.

"In some cases, men approach these boys and ask them to sleep with their wives in the back seats of parked cars. The men then collect the used condoms for ritual use," Ndlovu said. "These boys are sometimes paid, or told to bring more boys in exchange for money. It's horrifying."

According to Ndlovu, the victims are often drugged before the abuse takes place, and they fear reporting the incidents to the police due to being dismissed or labelled as mentally unstable.

"They name the men involved and even describe their businesses, but no action is taken," she said. "They're silenced by fear and a lack of institutional support."

Girls on the streets, while less visible, face their own horrors. Many, Ndlovu said, are kept in lodges during the day and are becoming addicted to crystal meth, which causes bloating and visible health issues. "Some look pregnant due to the effects of the drugs," she added.

Scripture Union Bulawayo programmes coordinator Sikholiwe Ncube highlighted the urgent need for resources and government intervention. She said the organisation has limited capacity to shelter or rehabilitate children due to lack of funding and infrastructure.

"We dream of creating a single safe house where all street children can be accommodated, monitored, and supported," Ncube said. "But we're constrained by limited funding and inadequate facilities, including toilets and hygiene infrastructure."

The organisation currently sustains some of its activities through small-scale farming and income from a leased car park in Cowdray Park. However, Ncube stressed that these efforts fall far short of what is needed to address the crisis.

She urged churches, businesses, and government institutions to join hands in protecting street children from predators and giving them a chance at a better future.

"These children are not just statistics. They are human beings with dreams and potential, being destroyed daily," Ncube said. "It's time society stepped up and took responsibility."

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Horror, #Tales, #Strret

