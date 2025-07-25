Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu PF has claimed an early victory ahead of the July 26 local authority by-elections after securing three wards unopposed, according to an announcement made today by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).The ruling party's candidates in Mazowe Rural District Council Ward 19 and Gutu Rural District Council Wards 10 and 14 were declared winners after no opposition nominees were fielded during the nomination court proceedings held on June 26. The uncontested victories went to Fibian Muzire in Gutu Ward 10, Katinos Mudadi in Gutu Ward 14, and Tichaona Muskwe in Mazowe Ward 19.Speaking at a press conference in Harare, ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa confirmed that the nominations for the three wards resulted in no contest, effectively handing the seats to Zanu PF. He stated that the nomination courts convened on June 26 and, in the absence of any competing candidates, the three Zanu PF nominees were duly declared elected.The development gives the ruling party a head start ahead of tomorrow's by-elections, which will proceed in three other contested wards across the country. These include Ward 10 of Chikomba Rural District Council, Ward 4 of Chiredzi Rural District Council, and Ward 6 of Marondera Rural District Council.The by-elections, which follow recalls and resignations of councillors, are being closely watched as a measure of political momentum, particularly in rural areas where local governance has a direct impact on communities. ZEC said preparations for the remaining by-elections were complete and assured the public of a smooth voting process.With these early uncontested victories, Zanu PF has already secured a portion of the local government seats up for grabs, reinforcing its foothold in rural constituencies ahead of the full by-election outcome.