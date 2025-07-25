Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has doubled monthly disbursements under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) from ZiG200 million to ZiG400 million, in a move aimed at clearing arrears and easing mounting financial pressure on schools, particularly in rural areas.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube made the announcement this week while responding to questions in the National Assembly, acknowledging that delays in BEAM funding have severely affected the day-to-day operations of schools.

    "Treasury remains committed to resolving these issues to safeguard the learners' education," Prof Ncube said. "So far, a total of ZiG2 billion has been disbursed under BEAM, which will clear at least 74 percent of the arrears by December this year."

BEAM, which funds the education of vulnerable learners across Zimbabwe, has been plagued by delays in recent years. The total arrears are expected to reach ZiG2.7 billion by the end of 2025, with the outstanding balance to be cleared depending on fiscal space and the availability of resources, according to the minister.

In a strategic shift aimed at ensuring timely disbursements in future, Prof Ncube revealed that Treasury is now ringfencing BEAM funds, rather than relying on ad-hoc allocations.

    "The monthly disbursements will continue at the elevated level of ZiG400 million beyond December 2025," he stated. "The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that no child is denied education due to financial constraints."

The policy shift is expected to bring much-needed financial stability to schools, many of which have been forced to operate without adequate resources for months at a time.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of growing concern over the state of education in rural Zimbabwe. A number of schools have reported difficulties in paying for basic needs such as teaching materials, stationery, and utility bills, with some even struggling to retain staff due to insufficient operational budgets.

School heads and teachers' unions have long called for consistent BEAM funding, warning that vulnerable learners risk being excluded from education as schools become overwhelmed by unpaid fees.

The doubling of disbursements and commitment to structural reforms has been cautiously welcomed by education stakeholders, who say the follow-through will be key to restoring confidence in the program.

While the BEAM programme was designed to promote equitable access to education, its success hinges on predictable and sustained funding. With 74% of arrears expected to be cleared by year-end, the government's renewed focus on ringfencing education funds may offer a more reliable future for the country's most disadvantaged learners.

Source - NewZiana
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Elections, #ZEC

