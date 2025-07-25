Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A prized Brahman bull sold for an astonishing US$40,000 at the 57th National Breed Sale held yesterday at CC Sales in Mt Hampden, just outside Harare - setting the benchmark as the highest-priced animal at this year's elite livestock showcase.Bred by Pilossof Ruvale Brahmans and Beefmasters of Bulawayo, the champion stud bull stole the spotlight in what organisers dubbed the "Battle of the Breeds," drawing fierce bidding from the country's top breeders and signalling a renewed confidence in Zimbabwe's livestock genetics industry.Among the most determined bidders was Mr Lingani Masuku, a respected breeder from Gwanda, who secured the high-performance Brahman."This was a lifetime opportunity. I was not going to leave without that bull," said Masuku. "He ticks every box — strong frame, great bloodline, proven performance. This is the kind of animal that transforms a herd."The event also saw another record shattered — a Dorper sheep was sold for US$4,300, the highest ever recorded for the breed at the national event, underlining the growing demand for superior genetics across various species.Hosted by the Zimbabwe Herd Book (ZHB), the National Breed Sale is a premier fixture on the agricultural calendar, showcasing Zimbabwe's best seed stock. This year's auction featured 140 elite animals, including 60 bulls, 68 heifers, and 12 sheep, drawn from top local breeders.ZHB general manager Dr Mario Beffa praised the calibre of livestock on offer and the quality of buyers."We are seeing the cream of the crop," Dr Beffa said. "All animals were fully registered, DNA parentage-verified and performance-recorded. These are the genetics driving Zimbabwe's commercial beef industry — and buyers responded with serious bids."The sale included leading breeds such as Beefmaster, Boran, Brahman, Nkone, Simbra, Simmental, Tuli and Dorper, reflecting Zimbabwe's genetic diversity and breeding progress.Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Davis Marapira, who officially opened the event, also joined the auction as a buyer — purchasing two Dorper sheep to enhance his personal breeding programme."This kind of growth is strategic in meeting our Vision 2030 target of increasing the national herd to 7 million,'' said Marapira. "Zimbabwe's stud livestock population now exceeds 24,000 animals, supported by 220 breeders across 17 breeds."The National Breed Sale is a key component of the Livestock Growth and Recovery Plan, which aims to improve genetics, boost resilience, and enhance productivity — especially among smallholder farmers, who account for over 90 percent of Zimbabwe's marketed cattle.Despite challenges such as Theileriosis, Foot and Mouth Disease, and stock theft, this year's event reaffirmed optimism in the sector's potential."The Brahman that topped the sale was not just an animal — it was a signal," remarked one commercial buyer. "Zimbabwean farmers are ready to invest in genetic excellence. The battle of the breeds has raised the bar."Dr Beffa added that the event's theme was designed to encourage friendly competition and innovation."The ‘Battle of the Breeds' is about celebrating diversity and the competitive edge of our stud industry. Our breeders are proving that Zimbabwe can lead the region in livestock excellence."As the gavel fell on record-breaking sales, the 57th National Breed Sale left no doubt that Zimbabwe's livestock sector is evolving — one elite animal at a time.