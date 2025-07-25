Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A prized Brahman bull sold for an astonishing US$40,000 at the 57th National Breed Sale held yesterday at CC Sales in Mt Hampden, just outside Harare - setting the benchmark as the highest-priced animal at this year's elite livestock showcase.

Bred by Pilossof Ruvale Brahmans and Beefmasters of Bulawayo, the champion stud bull stole the spotlight in what organisers dubbed the "Battle of the Breeds," drawing fierce bidding from the country's top breeders and signalling a renewed confidence in Zimbabwe's livestock genetics industry.

Among the most determined bidders was Mr Lingani Masuku, a respected breeder from Gwanda, who secured the high-performance Brahman.

"This was a lifetime opportunity. I was not going to leave without that bull," said Masuku. "He ticks every box — strong frame, great bloodline, proven performance. This is the kind of animal that transforms a herd."

The event also saw another record shattered — a Dorper sheep was sold for US$4,300, the highest ever recorded for the breed at the national event, underlining the growing demand for superior genetics across various species.

Hosted by the Zimbabwe Herd Book (ZHB), the National Breed Sale is a premier fixture on the agricultural calendar, showcasing Zimbabwe's best seed stock. This year's auction featured 140 elite animals, including 60 bulls, 68 heifers, and 12 sheep, drawn from top local breeders.

ZHB general manager Dr Mario Beffa praised the calibre of livestock on offer and the quality of buyers.

"We are seeing the cream of the crop," Dr Beffa said. "All animals were fully registered, DNA parentage-verified and performance-recorded. These are the genetics driving Zimbabwe's commercial beef industry — and buyers responded with serious bids."

The sale included leading breeds such as Beefmaster, Boran, Brahman, Nkone, Simbra, Simmental, Tuli and Dorper, reflecting Zimbabwe's genetic diversity and breeding progress.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Davis Marapira, who officially opened the event, also joined the auction as a buyer — purchasing two Dorper sheep to enhance his personal breeding programme.

"This kind of growth is strategic in meeting our Vision 2030 target of increasing the national herd to 7 million,'' said Marapira. "Zimbabwe's stud livestock population now exceeds 24,000 animals, supported by 220 breeders across 17 breeds."

The National Breed Sale is a key component of the Livestock Growth and Recovery Plan, which aims to improve genetics, boost resilience, and enhance productivity — especially among smallholder farmers, who account for over 90 percent of Zimbabwe's marketed cattle.

Despite challenges such as Theileriosis, Foot and Mouth Disease, and stock theft, this year's event reaffirmed optimism in the sector's potential.

"The Brahman that topped the sale was not just an animal — it was a signal," remarked one commercial buyer. "Zimbabwean farmers are ready to invest in genetic excellence. The battle of the breeds has raised the bar."

Dr Beffa added that the event's theme was designed to encourage friendly competition and innovation.

"The ‘Battle of the Breeds' is about celebrating diversity and the competitive edge of our stud industry. Our breeders are proving that Zimbabwe can lead the region in livestock excellence."

As the gavel fell on record-breaking sales, the 57th National Breed Sale left no doubt that Zimbabwe's livestock sector is evolving — one elite animal at a time.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Bull, #Auction, #Sale

Comments


Must Read

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 893 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

19 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

19 hrs ago | 964 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

19 hrs ago | 462 Views

2 feared dead in church bus, lorry accident

19 hrs ago | 434 Views

Corruption and poor planning blamed for Zimbabwe housing woes

19 hrs ago | 125 Views

Newborn found abandoned near Khami Prison

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

Heavily armed crew grabs 200 bags of ore

19 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu–PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

21 hrs ago | 1083 Views

If Regimond Tagwirei became President, he will not steal much!

21 hrs ago | 392 Views

Kembo Mohadi betrayed Matabeleland: Mthwakazi MRP is spot on!

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Harare businessman pens emotional song after horrific accident

22 hrs ago | 487 Views

DJ Ollah 07 has divided opinion

23 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police dismiss reports of another Seke road accident

23 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for R160,000 housing scam

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

23 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

ZB faces shareholder revolt

23 hrs ago | 230 Views

Renewed scrutiny for Victoria Falls

23 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

23 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

23 hrs ago | 248 Views

Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

25 Jul 2025 at 12:40hrs | 215 Views

Woman assaulted over $20us change.

25 Jul 2025 at 12:35hrs | 269 Views

Man jailed for assaulting daughter over unpaid lobola

25 Jul 2025 at 12:28hrs | 402 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

25 Jul 2025 at 12:17hrs | 79 Views

Edmund Kudzayi challenges Mahere default judgement

25 Jul 2025 at 12:16hrs | 359 Views

Chipinge man jailed for assaulting niece over unpaid lobola

25 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls for bold global action to save wetlands

25 Jul 2025 at 09:51hrs | 102 Views

Gold rush wreaks havoc in Mutare City

25 Jul 2025 at 09:49hrs | 436 Views

Govt clamps down on reckless drivers

25 Jul 2025 at 09:49hrs | 608 Views

ZIDA records surge in investment licences

25 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 75 Views