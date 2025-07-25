Latest News Editor's Choice


South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Border Management Authority (BMA), in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, has announced the implementation of new immigration security stamps for use at all South African ports of entry.
The new stamps will make it impossible for the border officials to reverse their stamps.
The new arrivals and departures stamps came into effect on 1 August 2025, marking a significant step in enhancing border control and document security across the country.

In a formal communication to relevant stakeholders, the BMA confirmed that the updated stamps are now in use at all land border posts, international airports, and seaports.

"These upgraded immigration stamps are part of our ongoing efforts to modernise and secure South Africa's borders," the statement read. "All travellers entering or exiting the country will now have their travel documents endorsed with the new stamps."

The introduction of the updated stamps is aimed at improving the traceability and authenticity of entries and exits, reducing fraud, and strengthening national security.

Sample of the new stamps below;



Officials from the Department of Home Affairs have assured travellers that the new stamps will not cause any delays in processing times at border points. However, border personnel have been advised to remain vigilant and ensure that only the new stamps are used going forward.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has also communicated the changes to all foreign missions and diplomatic partners, to ensure a smooth transition and to avoid confusion during cross-border travel.

The move follows increased efforts by the South African government to tighten immigration systems amid growing regional travel volumes and concerns over document forgery.

Travellers are advised to check that their passports are endorsed with the correct new immigration stamps and to report any irregularities to the relevant authorities.

Source - byo24news
