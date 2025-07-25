Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

In a brazen and coordinated operation, a gang of armed robbers hit three Sai Mart retail outlets in Bulawayo on Saturday morning, escaping with over US$4,000 in cash. The suspects were reportedly moving in a blue hybrid Honda Fit without number plates.

The targeted outlets - located in Entumbane, New Lobengula, and Nkulumane 11 - were all robbed within a short time frame. Shockingly, one of the shops is situated just a few metres from a police station.

Witnesses described scenes reminiscent of a Hollywood heist. At the Entumbane branch, two armed men stormed into the shop, cocked their firearms, and ordered everyone to lie flat on the ground.

"It was a movie-like scene," said a visibly shaken employee. "They didn't hesitate. They just walked in, pulled out their guns and demanded we cooperate."

Two other accomplices reportedly waited outside in the getaway vehicle while the robbery was in progress. During the ordeal, one staff member collapsed from the shock and had to be treated by paramedics after the robbers fled.

The gang stole thousands of US dollars from a money transfer agency located within the Entumbane store.

A similar pattern was followed at the New Lobengula branch. "One of the robbers pointed a gun at our security guard. It was terrifying," said a female shop attendant. "I'm still traumatised. Honestly, I wanted to go home and recover from the shock."

The robbers again targeted the money transfer counter and made off with an undisclosed amount.

At the Nkulumane 11 store, detectives from the CID Homicide unit were seen recording statements from employees when reporters arrived.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said investigations were underway and promised to release a full statement in due course.

The incidents have raised serious concerns about security around financial service points and the increasing boldness of armed gangs operating in the city.

Source - The Chronicle

