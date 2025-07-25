Latest News Editor's Choice


'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago
A damning audit has revealed that the Better Schools Program Zimbabwe (BSPZ) Fund in Masvingo Province is operating illegally, lacking a registered constitution and failing to secure mandatory approvals from both the Ministry of Finance and Parliament, as required by law.

The audit, conducted between April and May 2025 by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's Director of Internal Audit, concludes that millions of dollars collected annually from schoolchildren under the BSPZ scheme are being handled outside legal and financial safeguards - exposing the fund to gross abuse and manipulation.

At the centre of the scandal is Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike, and her senior staff, who are accused of misappropriating BSPZ funds for personal benefit. The audit found that the BSPZ Fund was improperly used to purchase laptops, cellphones, and furniture for managers - a gross violation of its intended purpose of supporting education infrastructure and quality.

According to the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Service Management Treasury Instructions, no public official is permitted to collect or disburse funds from a facility like BSPZ unless the program has a registered constitution approved by Treasury and tabled before Parliament.

"The non-registration of the Provincial Office constitution renders it illegal (BSPZ) for the province to collect and utilise funds from schools," the audit report reads.

Personal Claims and Overpayments

One of the most glaring violations flagged by auditors is a fraudulent travel and subsistence (T&S) claim of US$1,435 made by Mhike for a trip to Chiredzi that never happened. She is accused of certifying her own claim without involving any verification officers. Two school inspectors listed as her travel companions confirmed they did not go on the trip, and vehicle logbooks provided no evidence that the journey was ever made.

Mhike, who is already facing corruption charges at the Masvingo Magistrates Court, now faces further disciplinary action. She blamed the erroneous claims on the Chief Accountant and claimed she could not remember how the claim arose.

In another controversial payment, Provincial Financial Director Liniah Chinoda was found to have received ZW$27.1 million from Treasury and an additional US$898 from the BSPZ Fund as part of a relocation allowance - a benefit not extended to two other directors who transferred alongside her from the Ministry of Finance. The audit notes that there is no documentation justifying Chinoda's payments and recommends that the US$1,050 she was overpaid be recovered.

Systemic Failure and Institutional Gaps

The audit also condemns the lack of oversight structures within the BSPZ system in Masvingo, warning that the absence of functional committees and internal controls creates a fertile environment for corruption.

Alarmingly, Mhike defended her actions by claiming the BSPZ's lack of registration is a countrywide issue, not unique to Masvingo. She accused fellow senior staff, particularly the Chief Accountant, of setting traps against her in a long-running feud.

While the Ministry of Education's Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike and the Ministry of Finance were unavailable for comment, the audit's revelations raise serious questions about the governance and accountability of BSPZ operations nationwide.

The auditors called for urgent reforms, including strict adherence to financial regulations, registration of the BSPZ constitution, and recovery of misused funds. They warned that continued irregularities risk dragging the Ministry into deeper disrepute.

The report is now in the hands of the Masvingo Mirror and is likely to trigger a wider investigation into the BSPZ's operations across all provinces. 

