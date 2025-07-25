Latest News Editor's Choice


Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago
The Mapanzure community in Nyajena has been left reeling in grief and confusion following the tragic and mysterious death of Lucy Chanhuwa (67), the wife of respected traditional leader Headman Mapanzure, born Mapfumo Dhobha Chatikobo.

Chanhuwa, who reportedly left home in search of spiritual healing in her home area of Chivi, was found dead nearly two weeks later in a bushy area near Chiredzi. Her disappearance and the circumstances surrounding her death have raised more questions than answers.

According to her husband, the last time he saw her was on June 30 before he travelled to Masvingo for official meetings.

"She told me she wanted to go to Chivi for prayers," Headman Mapanzure recalled in a solemn phone interview. "When I returned home, she was gone. I thought she'd be back the next day, but the days passed and she never returned. I began to fear the worst."

Those fears were tragically confirmed on July 11, when her decomposing body was discovered just 20 metres from the roadside in Chiredzi. Police had launched a search after a missing person report was filed at Muchakata Police Station.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed the discovery.

"The body was found in an early stage of decomposition. It was conveyed to Chiredzi General Hospital Mortuary, where a postmortem was carried out," said Inspector Dhewa.

The family identified the remains and proceeded with burial arrangements. Wilson Sherekete Chatikobo, Chanhuwa's brother-in-law and family spokesperson, said the loss has left a deep void.

"We are devastated, but we found comfort in giving her a dignified farewell. We hope for answers as investigations continue," he said.

The cause of death remains unknown as authorities await full forensic results. Meanwhile, the community mourns a beloved matriarch whose final journey ended in tragedy, hoping for justice and closure in the days ahead.

Source - Midweek
