Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

Former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has confirmed that he is in negotiations to take over the reins at troubled Harare giants Dynamos, following his recent departure from the Bulawayo-based club.The confirmation comes just days after Dynamos suspended their head coach Saul Chaminuka without pay, pending a disciplinary hearing, as the club battles a dismal run of form in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.Zimbabwe's most decorated football club, Dynamos, has made an indifferent start to their campaign, collecting just 15 points and languishing in the lower half of the table-far from the standards expected of a club of its stature."Negotiations will be able to conclude maybe today, I think," Kaindu said on Saturday, suggesting a deal could be imminent.If appointed, Kaindu will face immediate pressure to reinvigorate a squad that has looked listless and defeated in recent matches. With the mid-season transfer window still open, the Zambian tactician would be expected to act quickly in the market and inject fresh energy into a side that appears to have lost belief.Dynamos' faithful are growing increasingly frustrated with the team's performances, and the potential arrival of Kaindu could be seen as a desperate but calculated move to save the club's floundering season.Kaindu, who previously coached Highlanders and had stints in Zambia, is known for his tactical discipline and calm demeanour-qualities that Dynamos will be hoping can restore some order and confidence within their camp.For now, all eyes remain on the club's hierarchy as fans await official confirmation of the coaching change that could define the rest of their season.