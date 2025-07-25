Latest News Editor's Choice


Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago
Gaming centres across Bulawayo, once seen as harmless recreational spots for young people, are increasingly being blamed for fuelling a wave of juvenile delinquency, truancy, and substance abuse. Authorities, parents and educators are raising alarm as these venues rapidly replace notorious Vuzu parties as the new breeding grounds for risky teenage behaviour.

A recent investigation by Zimpapers revealed that these gaming hubs, often operating without proper licensing or adult supervision, are attracting schoolchildren-some in uniform-who skip classes to loiter and gamble.

On Thursday, Bulawayo police raided an illegal gaming centre at Highgate Complex in the city centre and arrested eight high school pupils and the unlicensed proprietor. Police also seized gaming equipment during the operation.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrests, expressing deep concern over the state of affairs.

"These children were found at the centre as early as 8AM, clearly having bunked school. Some provided false school names and fake guardian contact details," she said.

Inspector Msebele said the centres are becoming havens for deviant behaviour due to a lack of regulation and adult oversight, exposing vulnerable youths to drugs, alcohol, and potential sexual exploitation.

"These operators are driven by profit, not the welfare of children. These centres are becoming unsafe spaces where young people are being led astray," she warned.

Msebele called for a united front involving police, city council, the Lotteries and Gaming Board, parents and schools to tackle the growing crisis.

"There is a need for stronger enforcement of licensing laws, mandatory adult supervision at gaming venues, and public awareness campaigns to educate both parents and children," she said.

She also proposed the formation of an inclusive taskforce to ensure adherence to regulatory protocols and protect children from exploitation.

A parent whose child was among those apprehended described the situation as "a wake-up call."

"Gaming centres may look harmless from the outside, but they expose kids to harmful influences-addiction, peer pressure and even crime. If not controlled, this could destroy our children's future," the parent said.

The crackdown in Bulawayo follows a similar operation in Beitbridge earlier this month, where 84 illegal slot machines were seized and destroyed by the Lotteries and Gaming Board in collaboration with police. Most of the unlicensed machines were found in homes and businesses within high-density suburbs.

Experts caution that while gaming can benefit hand-eye coordination and cognitive skills, unsupervised and excessive exposure-especially in informal or illegal settings-can lead to addiction, declining academic performance, and heightened exposure to criminal activities.

The rise of unregulated gaming centres in Zimbabwe's urban areas is now sparking a national debate on youth protection and the urgent need for more robust, cross-sector interventions.

Source - The Chronicle
