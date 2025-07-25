Comic Pastor to retire

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean comedian and social media personality Prosper Ngomashi, widely known as Comic Pastor, has announced that he will retire from the entertainment industry at the end of 2025. The UK-based content creator made the emotional revelation in a heartfelt Facebook post this week, stating that it was time to bow out gracefully while he's still proud of his journey and the lives he's impacted.Ngomashi, who rose to fame with his satirical skits and relatable characters, admitted he no longer feels at the peak of his creative powers. Rather than "clinging on," he said he's choosing to step aside with dignity, describing himself as "empty" and ready to let others shine."2025 marks the END of The Comic Pastor, and I retire with joy," he wrote. "I shared the light, passed on the baton, and helped others."He reflected on the month of July as particularly meaningful, highlighting how young creatives like Lorraine Guyo and Comic Elder had acknowledged his mentorship and support. In his message, Comic Pastor emphasized the importance of not overstaying one's welcome - drawing a sharp contrast between entertainers and politicians who refuse to step down when their time has passed.His farewell post read, in part:"I have received so much love from people I feel I did little in helping… yet these people highly regard me as a mentor, inspiration, and role model… I am not a politician vasingabvume kupera."The announcement triggered a flood of emotional reactions from fans and fellow creators, who expressed everything from admiration and gratitude to sadness and resistance.Comic Pastor's legacy in Zimbabwean comedy stretches far beyond his own skits. Known for helping to elevate the careers of other creators, he built a reputation not only as a performer but as a mentor, often using his own platform to promote rising stars.As fans come to terms with the announcement, many are still holding onto hope that he may reconsider. But for now, Prosper Ngomashi seems at peace with his decision - signing off not with sorrow, but with the quiet satisfaction of a job well done.