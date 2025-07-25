Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi has assumed the role of Acting President of Zimbabwe following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's departure to South Africa, where he is attending the 2025 Liberation Movements Summit.The summit, being held under the theme "Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa," has brought together liberation-era ruling parties across the continent, including South Africa's ANC, Mozambique's FRELIMO, Angola's MPLA, Namibia's SWAPO, and Tanzania's CCM. Zimbabwe's Zanu PF, with its liberation credentials, is a central participant.President Mnangagwa is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, while Acting President Mohadi takes charge of national affairs in his absence.The announcement comes just days after a fake social media statement went viral, falsely claiming that Ambassador and retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri had replaced Mohadi as Vice President due to ill health. The statement caused a stir online before being debunked by government officials.Information Secretary Nick Mangwana dismissed the claim as "fabricated and misleading," pointing out glaring legal inaccuracies in the bogus announcement. "Section 205(1) of the Constitution is about Permanent Secretaries, not Vice Presidents," Mangwana wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, calling on citizens to fact-check information before spreading it.Presidential spokesperson George Charamba issued an even stronger warning, condemning the forgery as a dangerous abuse of social media. "This fraudulent misuse of social media to peddle lies attracts consequences," he warned in a stern post.The fake statement had attempted to appear legitimate, complete with an embellished summary of Mutinhiri's military and diplomatic career. It falsely claimed that President Mnangagwa had appointed him to reward his loyalty to Zanu PF.Authorities have since reiterated that there has been no change to Zimbabwe's vice presidency and that Mohadi remains firmly in office.As the political leadership attends to regional matters in South Africa, government officials are urging Zimbabweans to rely on official communication platforms and remain cautious of disinformation circulating online.